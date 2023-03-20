Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New Workshop

This show is on March 23rd

Mar. 20, 2023  

Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New Workshop

Varla Jean Merman: Ready to Blow

International drag chanteuse Varla Jean Merman is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown! After the craziest time in memory, the loosest gal in town is at loose ends.

What's a distressed diva to do?

Tease her hair, steal someone's Ativan, and get on with the show, of course!

Varla Jean Merman blows into town with an all-new show filled with hilarious songs, dazzling costumes, and more thrills than a panic attack.

We chat with Varla Jean Merman about this show and visit to Minnesota!

What do you hope the audience takes away from your show?

Believe it or not, my show READY TO BLOW! is about dealing with post-Covid anxiety. Try making that funny! I loved the challenge! And I hope people walk away knowing that they are not alone and that laughter truly is the best medicine. Well, it's second to edibles... And my dancing puppy, Baby Jasper, will be making his Minneapolis debut!

What is your message for the drag artist community?

Well before the Tennessee ban, I used to tell young girls to think outside the box. When I started, I didn't have to follow all the unspoken rules of Drag Race. Drag was a totally personal form of expression and there were no boundaries or fame barometers or death drops. We did whatever the hell we wanted, and many of the girls I started with are still working without the Drag Race machine behind them. Stars like Coco Peru, Jackie Beat, and Sherry Vine.

But now with these conservative attention whores coming for us, we all have to stick together. Drag is an art form and should be protected as such, as freedom of speech. But until this hysteria is over, if your act is adult content, make it your business to assure no minors are present. You don't want to be setup and used as a viral scapegoat adding flame to this absurd fire. Protect yourself and your fellow queens. I can't believe I just had to write all of that. Ugh.

Have you been to Minnesota before?

I performed in a tiny coffee house many years ago and loved it. So happy to be back! I just pray people will remember me and come out to the show! Well at least this year they will remember the dancing puppy.

Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I have some very close friends who live there and they are getting married! So, my night off will be dedicated to celebrating their gay marriage. Anyway, I think it will be too cold to dance topless in the waterfalls with my puppy.

Thank you Varla Jean Merman for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesy of Varla Jean Merman

SHOW TIME: 7:30 PM
All Ages. No refunds.
Meet and Greet available for VIP after the show.
The content may not be suitable for young children.

After party at THE SALOON




Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo
Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
We chat with Helen Anker who plays Angie Dickenson in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of The Prom.
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts Photo
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts
What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts?
Review: 5 By Jucoby Johnson at Jungle Theater Photo
Review: 5 By Jucoby Johnson at Jungle Theater
What did our critic think of 5 at Jungle Theater?
Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17 Photo
Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17
Duluth Playhouse presents Into the Woods, the hit Broadway musical at the NorShor Theatre, this Friday, March 17th. See photos from the production.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner TheatresInterview: Helen Anker of THE PROM at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
March 19, 2023

We chat with Helen Anker who plays Angie Dickenson in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of The Prom.
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric ArtsReview: THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts
March 18, 2023

What did our critic think of THE WEDDING SINGER at Lyric Arts?
Interview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsInterview: Madeline Brennan of MY FAIR LADY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
March 16, 2023

Boasting classic songs like 'I Could Have Danced All Night' and 'On the Street Where You Live,' My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a 'proper lady.' But, in this new staging of the show, brilliantly directed by Bartlett Sher, you might ask yourself who is really being transformed?
Interview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky BluesInterview: ROBBIE COUCH author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine For The Win, and The Sky Blues
March 13, 2023

Robbie Couch writes contemporary and speculative young-adult fiction. He is the author of If I See You Again Tomorrow, Blaine for the Win, and The Sky Blues. Robbie is originally from small town Michigan and lives in Los Angeles.
Review: THE SONG POET at Minnesota OperaReview: THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera
March 10, 2023

What did our critic think of THE SONG POET at Minnesota Opera? The first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage, St. Paul writer Kao Kalia Yang's memoir The Song Poet comes to life in this world premiere. It tells the story of Yang's family and her song poet father as war drives them from the mountains of Laos into a Thai refugee camp and ultimately on to the challenging world of life as a refugee. With his poetry, Kalia's father inspires hope in his family, polishing their reality so that they might shine.
share