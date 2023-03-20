Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: READY TO BLOW at Brave New Workshop

Varla Jean Merman: Ready to Blow

International drag chanteuse Varla Jean Merman is a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown! After the craziest time in memory, the loosest gal in town is at loose ends.

What's a distressed diva to do?



Tease her hair, steal someone's Ativan, and get on with the show, of course!

Varla Jean Merman blows into town with an all-new show filled with hilarious songs, dazzling costumes, and more thrills than a panic attack.

We chat with Varla Jean Merman about this show and visit to Minnesota!

What do you hope the audience takes away from your show?

Believe it or not, my show READY TO BLOW! is about dealing with post-Covid anxiety. Try making that funny! I loved the challenge! And I hope people walk away knowing that they are not alone and that laughter truly is the best medicine. Well, it's second to edibles... And my dancing puppy, Baby Jasper, will be making his Minneapolis debut!

What is your message for the drag artist community?

Well before the Tennessee ban, I used to tell young girls to think outside the box. When I started, I didn't have to follow all the unspoken rules of Drag Race. Drag was a totally personal form of expression and there were no boundaries or fame barometers or death drops. We did whatever the hell we wanted, and many of the girls I started with are still working without the Drag Race machine behind them. Stars like Coco Peru, Jackie Beat, and Sherry Vine.

But now with these conservative attention whores coming for us, we all have to stick together. Drag is an art form and should be protected as such, as freedom of speech. But until this hysteria is over, if your act is adult content, make it your business to assure no minors are present. You don't want to be setup and used as a viral scapegoat adding flame to this absurd fire. Protect yourself and your fellow queens. I can't believe I just had to write all of that. Ugh.

Have you been to Minnesota before?

I performed in a tiny coffee house many years ago and loved it. So happy to be back! I just pray people will remember me and come out to the show! Well at least this year they will remember the dancing puppy.

Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I have some very close friends who live there and they are getting married! So, my night off will be dedicated to celebrating their gay marriage. Anyway, I think it will be too cold to dance topless in the waterfalls with my puppy.

Thank you Varla Jean Merman for your time!

Photo courtesy of Varla Jean Merman

