Interview: Varla Jean Merman of VARLA JEAN MERMAN: ERRORS TOUR at Lush Lounge & Theater

Varla Jean Merman

Photo by Brian Johnston

Varla Jean Merman: Errors Tour

Faster than you can say "Ticketmaster site crash," Varla Jean has swiftly tailored The Errors Tour for her fans, The Mermies. Everyone’s favorite ditzy diva takes you through her catalogue of hilarious hits and egregious errors in a show jam-packed with classic bits, giant wigs, over-taxed costumes, and new songs. This tour-de-farce is certain to be an unforgivable, er…unforgettable evening of "Varla’s Version" of entertainment.

We chat with Varla Jean about their show and visit to Minneapolis!

What inspired you to do drag and who were your influences?

I grew up in New Orleans where drag is part of the culture! Even recently with all the drag bans in southern states, Louisiana did not partake in the outrage! Why? Because New Orleans thrives on drag! But I was inspired to do drag by watching reruns of The Carol Burnett show as a kid. Her characters and costumes were sublime.

How did the Errors Tour come to be?

I wanted to do a show about how mistakes are often good things in life because they can often completely redirect your energy. I was working on that theme when I saw a poster for Taylor’s show a year ago, and I said “Eras Tour” out loud to my assistant and he responded “Errors Tour”? I laughed so hard I was crying…then I got to work!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing your performance?

Mistakes often can feel as if they are the end of your story. So, when life writes you a story you do not like, shake it off, and just write another ending.

What is your message for the LGBTQIA+ community?

I find this show has a universal appeal. But I know many people in our community are worried about where our country is going politically and how this next election can affect us. But no matter what happens, things are never over. We must just keep fighting through every era to ensure equality for everyone.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

I love Minneapolis! I may have had a lover there. Or two! I may not leave the hotel!

Thank you Varla Jean Merman for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments