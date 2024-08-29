Interview: The Creatives of ZIP ZAP CIRCUS: MOYA at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Children's Theatre is soon to host the mesmerizng Zip Zap Circus in their newest show, Moya.

Soar into the visual spectacle of this pulsating acrobatic performance set against the Cape Town skyline! Comic jugglers, unicycle dancers, and an authentic gumboot dance will take you on a freewheeling journey that explores the spirit and vitality of township life. Watch as a simple city bench becomes a sidesplitting spark for a newfound friendship, and feel the energetic beat of South African pop music. You’ll relish this thrilling feat of acrobatics and rhythmic movement that celebrates the joy of sharing community with one another.

BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to interview the creatives of this legendary company. Below is a sample of that conversation.

For those who are unfamiliar with Zip Zap Circus, what is the main thing that sets you apart from other companies of artists? 32 years ago Zip Zap set out on a mission to bridge gaps between children from all backgrounds, cultures and race groups, absolutely free of charge and to be a small part of Nelson Mandela’s big dream of a rainbow nation, and this is still Zip Zap’s mission to this day When designing a show to travel the world, is it difficult to craft it to ensure that it translates across cultures or do you find that circus shows in general are considered a universal language? We definitely find circus is a universal language and has been travelling around the world for many years. A picture paints a thousand words and the storyline of MOYA is a universal story. Coming from Cape Town, South Africa, what inspired you and the troupe to travel to Minneapolis of all places? Brent, Co-Founder of Zip Zap performed for many years in the US and spent a great part of his career living in the US. He, during the Ronald Raegan presidency became a Naturalised US citizen. It holds a special place in his heart and sharing it with his legacy is a dream come true. What do you hope that younger audiences will take away from experiencing Moya? We hope the children take away the feeling that they CAN dare to dream and that no matter your background, when you work together, anything is possible.

BroadwayWorld thanks the Children's Theatre Company and the creatives of Zip Zap Circus for the acccess.

