Interview: Ryan Bernier of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre

This production runs now through August 6, 2023

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Ryan Bernier as Doroth in
Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue 
Photo by Murray and Peter Present

The Golden Girls are back! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends!

We chat with cast member Ryan Bernier who plays Dorothy in Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue now playing at the Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis.

Who is your favorite Golden Girl character?

I’m pretty fortunate that my favorite character is Dorothy. She always finding opportunities to play the heart of the scene and the joke. It’s such a fun balance to strike.

Did you watch Golden Girls? Do you have a favorite episode?

I definitely started watching Golden Girls more once I was cast, but it’s one of those shows that’s always on somewhere within 15 ft of you. My favorite episode is Henny Penny because who doesn’t love legendary women in bird costumes?

What do you enjoy about playing Dorothy?

What I enjoy the most about Dorothy in this show is getting the opportunity to give her the win she sort of never really gets on the show. She really gets to be the hero of her own love story and that’s a ton of fun to bring to the stage every night.

Do you have a favorite moment in the show?

Picking a favorite moment in this show is hard because every run brings new jokes and fresh energy. If I had to choose, the scene between Dorothy and Burt is where I have the most fun. It’s a giant playground and it’s so much fun discovering those jokes every night.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this show?

I truly hope the audience comes to see our show and walks away feeling like they’ve been able to sit back and laugh. What is so great about our production is that it truly feels like a live taping from an unhinged episode of the original show. We are here to be silly, maybe a little dirty, but mostly to make sure that anyone audience member has an incredible time.

The cast of the Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue 
Photo by Murray and Peter Present

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you’re hoping to check out?
I have not been to Minnesota before but I’m really excited to be here! Especially while the Minnesota Fringe Festival is happening. I grew up going to Fringe in Orlando so I’m super excited to see what shows are here and try catch as many as I can. Outside of that, I’m always looking for recommendations so come to the show and let me know where I should be going!

Thank you Ryan for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below. 




