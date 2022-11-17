Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Raehann Bryce-Davis of OUR SONG, OUR STORY â€“ THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES at Ordway Concert Hall

This concert will be on Friday, November 18th

Nov. 17, 2022 Â 

Interview: Raehann Bryce-Davis of OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES at Ordway Concert Hall

"Created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals. The concert brings together two of today's most exciting operatic voices in a diverse and powerful event featuring Raehann Bryce-Davis and Raven McMillon accompanied by Damien Sneed on pianoÂ and the Griot String Quartet; Amyr Joyner on violin, Messiah Ahmed on violin,Â Edward W. HardyÂ (The Woodsman) on viola, and Thapelo Masita on cello.

Each singer brings their colorful artistry to the table with solo performances as well as duets and trios. This will be an evening of memorable and beautiful music as they pay homage to Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman, who have paved the way for them and other African American opera singers. The repertoire features compositions by George Frederic Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, Richard Strauss, George Gershwin, Margaret Bonds, Harry T. Burleigh, Richard Smallwood, and a newly-commissioned work from Damien Sneed."

We chat with Raehann Bryce-Davis about this concert.

Do you have a favorite piece you're singing in your concert?

One of my favorites is Chanson Perpetuelle by Chausson because as an opera singer it really is a mini opera, telling the story of a woman in love to the point of desperation.

What does it mean to you to take part in this concert?

This concert is exciting because I get to meet so many young Black musicians and we're able to play pieces of so many different styles together. The concert runs the gamut of 19th century arias and songs, comedy pieces, spirituals, to contemporary pieces from the 21st century. I love to be able to explore this repertoire and hear Raven McMillan, who is a recent Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions winner and perform with this young star in the making. I'm also thrilled to perform with veteren, Damien Sneed who has collaborated with the greats of many genres from Jessye Norman to Aretha Franklin.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your performance?

I hope the audience has a great time. I want them to laugh and cry and think and leave with a tune in their hearts.

Thank you Raehann for your time! We look forward to the concert!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.

Photo courtesey of Raehann Bryan-Davis

"Created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals. The concert brings together two of today's most exciting operatic voices in a diverse and powerful event featuring Raven McMillon and Raehann Bryce-Davis, and accompanied by a string quartet and Damien Sneed on piano. This will be an evening of memorable and beautiful music as they pay homage to Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman, who have paved the way for them and other African American opera singers, as well as George Frideric Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and more.
