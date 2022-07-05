Interview: Patrick Scully of PRIDE 2022 - LIVE at Patricks Cabaret And Hennepin Theatre Trust

In conjunction with The Hennepin Theatre Trust's LGBTQIA+ Exhibit, Patrick's Cabaret will present Pride 2022 - LIVE! a very special Cabaret in their 3rd Floor performance space, the "Studio 900", on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Expect an amazing evening of performance, media, cocktails (including non-alcoholic) and a lot of not to be missed! The cabaret will feature works by: Apocalypse Theatre, Lori Dokken, Kohl Miner, Ann Marsden, Chris Stark, Venus DeMars, and Patrick Scully - mc.

We chat with Patrick Scully about Pride 2022 - Live!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theater back?

It feels thrilling and scary. Thrilling because there is no substitute for having a show and an audience together, sharing space and time. Scary, because we still are not totally past Covid.

What inspired you to put on Pride Live?

Tim Carroll at Hennepin Theatre Trust contacted me, looking for a photo that they might include in their exhibit about LGBTQIA+ History on Hennepin Avenue. When I got the list of people whose photos would be in the exhibit I thought: I could put together a Pride Cabaret just with the talent that they will have in those photos. So I suggested to Tim that we have a Pride show in their space, and trust that we could safely do it live, as opposed to online. Tim and his colleagues loved the idea!

How did you go about in selecting the artist who will be performing at Pride Live?

First I approached artists whose photos are in the Henn. Theater Trust's Exhibit. Once I knew who could, and who could not, I sought out artists to create as eclectic a mix as I could.



What does Pride mean to you?

Pride is about being visible. Coming out of the closet and being noticed, having the courage to live my authentic self.

What do you hope the audience takes away from this event?

I hope everyone leaves with many reactions:

"Wow, that was amazing when...."

and

"I loved seeing _____. They always inspire me."

and

"I wonder what _____ was."

What is your message for the LGBTQ community?

Although we currently enjoy freedoms that we did not have 50 years ago, these freedoms are also currently threatened. We cannot take them for granted. History, both recent and ancient, shows that our communities have flourished in the past, and been destroyed in the past. We need to celebrate our progress. We need to engage politically. Understanding of history, we are less likely to suffer tragic repeats.

What are your favorite local spots?

Twin Lake. Cedar Lake.

Thank you Patrick!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button

Photos courtesy of Patrick Scully