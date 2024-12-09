Interview: Liz McCartney of THE LITTLE MERMAID at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photo courtesy of Liz McCartney

The Little Mermaid is currently playing at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota, now through December 29, 2024.

We had the opportunity to chat with Liz McCartney, who portrays Ursula in this production.

What do you enjoy most about being in this production of The Little Mermaid?

Well, I’ve always loved playing the “villain” and there is none better than Ursula. In this production you get to hear Ursula’s back story and understand her connection to Ariel and Triton. So, you see she’s not REALLY a villain, she’s just misunderstood.

What is your favorite song in the show?

It’s impossible to pick one. Between Alan Menken’s melodies and Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater’s lyrics they are all wonderful. But if I had to pick a song from the newer ones, I would pick Her Voice…or World Above…or She’s In Love…or If Only…I don’t know.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment, as Ursula, is definitely Poor Unfortunate Souls. But when I’m watching the show, I think I’ve already been unable to answer that question!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

Well, my husband and I have two daughters and I believe if we had refused to let them discover who they are, they would have found a way to do it without us. So, I would love to tell young people “your parents can’t live your life for you, we will protect you at whatever cost, but ultimately you have to live for yourself.”

Have you been to Minnesota before? Are there any places you want to check out while you're here?

I was in Minnesota in 2015 with the national tour of Cinderella, but that was early autumn. In 2000 I was at the Ordway in Into The Woods at the exact same time of year! So, I don’t know how many outdoor tourist attractions I’ll be seeing. As a matter of fact, Into The Woods was also directed by Glenn Casale, the director of The Little Mermaid. And I played The Witch and, in this show, I play the sea witch…hey!

Thank you Liz for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments