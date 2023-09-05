Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse

This production will run Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sep. 05, 2023

Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse
Kyle Weiler as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein
Photo by Andy Frye

Young Frankenstein is a monstrously hilarious stage adaptation that resurrects a classic tale with a comedic twist, filled with eccentric characters, uproarious antics, and unforgettable musical numbers.

It’s Alive! Adapted from the classic Mel Brooks film masterpiece, Young Frankenstein is a hysterical musical from the creators of Broadway‘s hit comedy, The Producers. Follow bright young doctor Frankenstein, through the reimagined world of Transylvania as he completes his grandfather’s legacy by bringing a corpse to life. This ridiculously good time at the theatre is guaranteed to leave audiences in stitches.

We chat with Kyle Weiler who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein in Duluth Playhouse's production of Young Frankenstein. 

What do you enjoy most about playing your character?

Playing this iconic, hilarious Gene Wilder role has been such a joy. First, it has been so wonderful to do a comedy again! I love working on comedies and the process of figuring out how to combine the perfect physicality with the perfect delivery and timing. It’s a highly rhythmic dance. Frederick’s stakes are so high in this show and I love being able to take such ridiculous things so seriously. I love his awkwardness, his passion, sarcasm, and curiosity. The 1974 movie Young Frankenstein is filled with so many wonderful gems. It’s been a joy incorporating moments from Gene Wilder’s performance with my own thoughts about the character and my own comedic sensibilities. At large, Frederick's massive, outlandish arch might be my favorite thing about this character! 

What is your favorite song in the show?

I love opening the show with “The Brain.” It’s such a delightful way to be introduced to Frederick and his wacky idiosyncrasies. It's a joy to reveal/establish who Frederick is in this song…and that he may not be quite as sane as he may think. While he may proclaim to be a “Fronken-steen," I love revealing tiny glimpses of his “Frankenstein” genes from the very beginning. He is so very pleased with himself and his brilliance in this number! It's so fun to start the show from that place, because it makes the fall down the crazy rabbit hole that much more hilarious. This song might also win the award for most words per minute haha.

 What is your favorite moment in the show?

This is such an absurd, over-the-top story and I love playing it out with this company of actors. Recently in rehearsal, my wonderful cast mates and I have been discovering some unexpected tender moments within this story. After going on such a wild, crazy journey, these characters end up bonding in such a sweet way. I’m loving one of the final interactions Frederick has with Igor (Sifryn Oberon). It goes from being genuinely touching, to hilariously argumentative, to totally absurd in less than five seconds. It's been so fun building this moment together!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I of course hope that audiences laugh! I hope people leave the theater doing silly walks with silly voices. We could stand to be more unapologetically silly in this world.

What are your favorite local spots in the area around the theatre? 

The PortLand Malt Shoppe, 190 degrees coffee and tea, PhoHolic Taste of Vietnam, Park Point, Duluth Antique Marketplace. I love walking along the lake every day. It’s gorgeous. Also, a special shout out to the glorious breeze coming off the lake :)

Thank you Kyle for your time!

For more ticket and show information, plesae click the ticket link button below.




