Interview: Kyle Doherty of RIDE THE CYCLONE at Emerging Professionals Ensemble

Part comedy, part tragedy-and wholly unexpected-this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn. The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. A mechanical fortune-teller invites each to tell their story of a life interrupted-offering the chance to come to terms with their fates. At once quirky and smart, edgy and beautiful, Ride the Cyclone ultimately reveals the resilience of the human spirit in spite of senseless tragedy.

We chat with Kyle who plays Mischa in the production.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It finally feels like we're returning to a greater sense of normalcy. It's honestly refreshing to hear an audience roar with laughter again.

What inspired you to pursue performing?

I've always loved to sing! Ever since I started theatre in middle school, I've always loved performing on stage. However, my biggest inspiration has always been my yearning to not want to spend the rest of my life cooped up behind a desk, but to keep pursuing what I love doing. I've been very blessed with parents who are extremely supportive of my dreams.

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

I've played a wide variety of roles in my short career. From a grossly comedic portrayal of Mr. Collins in Pride and Prejudice: the Musical to playing an Italian bar owner in It's A Wonderful Life. Mischa is definitely up there in the list of roles that break away from what I've played before/what I'm used to. I love the challenge though.

What was your process for developing your character?

I like to do deep dives into my characters. I spent hours watching videos of live performances from guys like T-Pain, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, and other rappers to get a feel on how to perform rap (how to move, what to do with my hands, etc). I also did a lot of research on Ukrainian culture and history to personally fill in the details of Mischa's story which won't be explained in the show.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

Before being cast, it was absolutely Sugar or Ballad of Jane Doe. Now, it's very hard for me to get Talia out of my head. But really, the whole cast album is full of ear worms.

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

In my opinion, the highlight of this show is the music. However, given that, that doesn't make the music easy. It's probably the most challenging score I've worked with, but when our cast hits all our notes cleanly together, it's truly such a rewarding experience.

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

I heard really good things about this company before I auditioned. Coming into things I was met with kind professionalism and a real nice sense of comfortability. The creative team is good at being articulate in what they're looking for from their cast and crew while also giving us creative liberty in making character/artistic choices. If that choice doesn't play out right or fit the character, we work together to find a new choice. The cast is phenomenal as well! They are amazing to work with an are very very creative.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience comes out of the show with a new favorite musical. This show is truly one of a kind.

What are your favorite local spots?

I come from the north side of the cities, so a lot of my spots are around there. The spot that I always try to show my closest friends is a place my brother showed me: Ridgeway Parkway Park. It has an amazing view of Minneapolis, is a great place to picnic, or just park and watch the sunset.

Other than that, I'm a huge fan of Harriet Island Regional Park or the views from under Stone Arch Bridge!

Thank you Kyle!

For more ticket and show information, please click the button below

Photo courtesy of EPE