Interview: Kandy Muse & Naomi Smalls of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State Theatre

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Werq The World Tour 2023 will coming to the State Theatre on Tuesday, August 1. In this show, perception is not reality… Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Jorgeous, Kandy Muse, Naomi Smalls, Plastique and select finalists from Season 15 are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq… Free your mind this summer at the world’s largest drag production.

We chat with two of the cast members Kandy Muse and Naomi Smalls about this tour.

Kandy Muse

Photo by Marco Ovando / Voss Events

What has it been like being on tour for this production?

It's incredible! The production on this tour is truly out of this world! It’s a dream come true really!

What is your favorite moment in this production?

I think the quick changes that happen backstage, it makes you feel like a pop star on tour changing for her next song!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

How much work goes into this show, it truly takes a village!

What is your message for everyone?

If you shoot for the moon and don't make it, don't worry because you'll land on a star!

Naomi Smalls

Photo by Marco Ovando / Voss Events

What has it been like being on tour for this production?

This is my fourth time on tour with Werq the World. This was the most ambitious production the tour has ever been, I've noticed. Voss has made this show more of a play/theater than a drag show. It's taking the usual drag show mold and turns it on its head.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

I LOVE MY NUMBER. I love having the choice to perform pop songs I'm currently obsessed with. Azealia Banks! Queen Of Clubs! New Bottega! Having music, I adore in a production like this is amazing. I feel comfortable and happy on stage during my number.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

That drag is alive and not going anywhere. And that they can see the originality and uniqueness in each queen even when some are filling in for a role in the show that wasn't curated by the performer, like previous WTW shows.

What is your message for everyone?

Be fun, be fierce, be free.

Thank you Kandy Muse and Naomi Smalls! We look forward to seeing you WERQ on stage at the State Theatre!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.