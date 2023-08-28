Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater

Silver Slipper Production, the creators of Queer Circus, Martina’s Broadway Cabaret, and 15 years of TC live entertainment are excited to announce a groundbreaking new musical.

Written by Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, Directed by Steve Ramirez, it is set to make its world premiere, bringing an electrifying tale of self-discovery and empowerment to the stage. This captivating production intends to be a powerful and authentic representation of LGBTQ+ experiences today and the vibrant setting of 1979 New York City—the musical promises rich characters, unforgettable melodies, and thought-provoking themes.

We chat with cast member Juan Keyai who plays Tina in the production of Christopher Street: A New Musical.

What do you enjoy about playing your character in Christopher Street the musical?

I play Tina. She is a transwoman that loves to have fun and enjoy the moment with those around her. She seems to have made peace w her past, even if at times she may feel pangs of meloncholy… she’s a great reminder that life doesn’t always stay the same and that life goes on.

What is your favorite musical number in this musical?

I may be biased, but tinas song is my favorite song. It’s heartfelt and funny. Not to mention it has the feel of a 1970s glam pop ballad.