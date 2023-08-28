Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater

This production runs September 22 - October 1, 2023
Silver Slipper Production, the creators of Queer Circus, Martina’s Broadway Cabaret, and 15 years of TC live entertainment are excited to announce a groundbreaking new musical.
Written by Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, Directed by Steve Ramirez, it is set to make its world premiere, bringing an electrifying tale of self-discovery and empowerment to the stage. This captivating production intends to be a powerful and authentic representation of LGBTQ+ experiences today and the vibrant setting of 1979 New York City—the musical promises rich characters, unforgettable melodies, and thought-provoking themes.
We chat with cast member Juan Keyai who plays Tina in the production of Christopher Street: A New Musical.
