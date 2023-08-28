Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater

This production runs September 22 - October 1, 2023

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Interview: Juan Keyai of CHRISTOPHER STREET : A NEW MUSICAL at Lush Lounge & Theater

Silver Slipper Production, the creators of Queer Circus, Martina’s Broadway Cabaret, and 15 years of TC live entertainment are excited to announce a groundbreaking new musical. 

  Written by Martinoa Mayotte and Gabe Gabriel, Directed by Steve Ramirez, it is set to make its world premiere, bringing an electrifying tale of self-discovery and empowerment to the stage. This captivating production intends to be a powerful and authentic representation of LGBTQ+ experiences today and the vibrant setting of 1979 New York City—the musical promises rich characters, unforgettable melodies, and thought-provoking themes. 

We chat with cast member Juan Keyai who plays Tina in the production of Christopher Street: A New Musical.

What do you enjoy about playing your character in Christopher Street the musical?
I play Tina. She is a transwoman that loves to have fun and enjoy the moment with those around her. She seems to have made peace w her past, even if at times she may feel pangs of meloncholy… she’s a great reminder that life doesn’t always stay the same and that life goes on. 
 
What is your favorite musical number in this musical?
I may be biased, but tinas song is my favorite song. It’s heartfelt and funny. Not to mention it has the feel of a 1970s glam pop ballad.
 
What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?
I hope audiences can leave feeling more open to seeing people for who they are. Additionally, I hope they try to be more empathetic to themselves and to the folks in their lives and communities. 
What are your favorite local spots? 
This is not sponsored, but, I love world street kitchen. Whenever anybody comes to visit from out of town that is one spot I bring them to. I particularly love the O.G. GRILLED CHICKEN YUM YUM RICE BOWL.

Thank you Juan for your time!
For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.



Recommended For You