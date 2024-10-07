Interview: Joel Kim Booster of RUDE LITTLE PIG at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster will be bringing his Rude Little Pig tour to the Amsterdam Bar and Hall on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

We chat with Joel Kim Booster about his tour and coming to Minnesota!

What are you most looking forward to on your North American tour?

Even though I’ve been a touring comedian for almost 10 years there are still many cities I have t been to yet, most notably Columbus and the twin cities. As a Midwest boy it’s a literal crime. Also looking forward to hitting some old favorites like Philly and Denver as well.

What inspired Rude Little Pig?

The show is actually largely about my relationship to my boyfriend (now fiance) and my father, how the two are connected and how losing my dad just before meeting my partner affected the relationship. It’s way funnier than it sounds like though, I mean it is also about being a rude little pig.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your show?

I just hope they laugh, as any comic should hope for. But I guess if I were pressed for something beyond that, I’d hope they’d be surprised at something they relate to in my story. I perform for audiences of mostly straight people who aren’t often forced to find themselves in someone else’s story, so if they’re able to do that then god bless.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any places you're hoping to check out while you're here?

Haven’t been to Minnesota since college actually, so I’m looking for good recommendations for places to eat and be gay. Feel free to reach out if you know any!

Thank you Joel for your time. We look forward to having you here!

