This event will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Interview: Jes Tom of JES TOM - LESS LONEY TOUR at Parkway Theater
Jes Tom
Photo courtesy of Jes Tom

Jes Tom is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer, gleefully providing the trans, queer, Asian American, millennial twink perspective that everyone never knew they wanted.

They are a story editor on HBO Max's OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH. Jes can be seen & heard in the Hulu Feature CRUSH, HBO Max’s LOVE LIFE, Adult Swim's TUCA & BERTIE, and on their own digital series DEAR JES, for Netflix’s The Most.

Their writing has been published by Reductress, Shondaland, and Condé Nast’s Them, and they wrote for the Audible/Broadway Video series HOT WHITE HEIST, produced by Alan Cumming.

Jes has been featured in The New York Times, Vice, Ozy, Forbes, NowThis, Vulture’s Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2021, and was selected as a New Face at the 2021 Just For Laughs Festival.

We chat with Jes Tom about their show at the Parkway Theater and visit to Minneapolis!

What are you looking forward to your show at the Parkway Theater?
Being from San Francisco and living in NYC, this will actually be my first time ever in the Midwest. I’m excited to get out of my coastal bubble and connect with a new audience. Though for the record, I applied to Carleton College back in [redacted], so I’ve tried!!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing your show?
I want to be clear that although Less Lonely plays on queer themes, the show is for everyone. I hope no matter who you are, however you identify, you can take away that I’m extremely hot and deserve a lot of money.

What is your message for the LGBTQIA+ community?
Please bring me a joint for after the show.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you’re hoping to check out?
I’ve never been to Minnesota before! I have a lot of questions: Where’s the best Hmong food? Is the Mall of America as cool as in that Mary Kate & Ashley video I saw when I was 7? Why did I get waitlisted at Carleton College???

Thank you Jes for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis! 

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.





