Interview: Isabella Esler of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

This production runs September 19th through September 24th

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee Photo 3 Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse Photo 4 Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse

Interview: Isabella Esler of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Interview: Isabella Esler of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Isabella Esler 
Photo by Dana Patrick

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Minneapolis.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

We chat with cast member Isabella Esler who plays Lydia in the national touring production of Beetlejuice.

What do you enjoy most about playing your role?

I love being able to bring myself into the character. I honestly don’t think Lydia and I are that much different so it’s fun being able to bring my own qualities and things I like into such a character. I also have so much fun working with everyone else on stage especially because there’s always something different going which makes it fresh every show!

What is your favorite song in Beetlejuice?

My favorite song changes all of the time. I think my favorite song right now is ‘Home’. It’s just such a powerful song and I just love Lydia’s journey throughout.

 What is your favorite moment in Beetlejuice?

The ending of ‘Beautiful Sound’ is always really fun. There is just so much going on in that number so once we’re done I’m so tired and it’s nice to stand there while listening to the audience goes crazy. It allows me to catch my breath again and also just appreciate how much people are liking the show.

Interview: Isabella Esler of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Isabella Esler as Lydia in the national tour of Beetlejuice the musical
Photo by Matthew Murphy

 What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

 I’m hoping people leave the theater feeling happy and excited! This show is just so fun and I think so many people will laugh and cry and have all the emotions. 

 Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

 I’ve never been to Minnesota! I think I'm excited to visit the Mall of America to do some fun shopping. And I'm always excited to look for some fun local coffee shops and restaurants.

Thank you Lydia for your time! 

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

 




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Steven C Gives a Solo Piano Concert at The Commodore Photo
Steven C Gives a Solo Piano Concert at The Commodore

Steven C will perform an intimate solo piano concert at the Commodore in October. Learn more about the concert and how to attend here!

2
Review: TRAIN at Surly Festival Field Photo
Review: TRAIN at Surly Festival Field

What did our critic think of TRAIN at Surly Festival Field?

3
Interview: Dorian Chalmers of THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT Photo
Interview: Dorian Chalmers of THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT at Ames Center

It's 1960 and Beverly gets her first pair of high heels for confirmation; Pastor announces his impending nuptials; Mrs. Snustad and Mrs. Gilmerson plan a food booth at the County Fair to raise money; and Mrs. Engelson embarks on a spontaneous driving lesson. Through it all these 'bulwarks never failing' stand strong in their faith and in their friendships

4
History Theatre Reveals Cast Of THE BOY WONDER Photo
History Theatre Reveals Cast Of THE BOY WONDER

History Theatre will present the world premiere of The Boy Wonder by Keith Hovis. Learn who is starring in this production and how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Review: TRAIN at Surly Festival FieldReview: TRAIN at Surly Festival Field
Interview: Dorian Chalmers of THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT at Ames CenterInterview: Dorian Chalmers of THE CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES A MIGHTY FORTRESS IS OUR BASEMENT at Ames Center
Interview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at ShakopeeInterview: Benjamin Andreae-Quarberg of MINNESOTA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL 2023 at Shakopee
Interview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth PlayhouseInterview: Kyle Weiler of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Duluth Playhouse

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CABARET
Plymouth Playhouse (9/14-9/24)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Schwartz & Friends
State Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR.
Stages Theatre Company (11/17-12/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Community Roundtable with Ayodele Casel and Torya Beard
Northrop (9/25-9/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheaper Than Hamilton
Dudley Riggs Theatre (8/10-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Robert Cray Band
Pantages Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CHINESE LADY
Open Eye Theatre (9/07-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celtic Thunder Odyssey
State Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You