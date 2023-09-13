Interview: Isabella Esler of BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Isabella Esler

Photo by Dana Patrick

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Minneapolis.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

We chat with cast member Isabella Esler who plays Lydia in the national touring production of Beetlejuice.

What do you enjoy most about playing your role?

I love being able to bring myself into the character. I honestly don’t think Lydia and I are that much different so it’s fun being able to bring my own qualities and things I like into such a character. I also have so much fun working with everyone else on stage especially because there’s always something different going which makes it fresh every show!



What is your favorite song in Beetlejuice?

My favorite song changes all of the time. I think my favorite song right now is ‘Home’. It’s just such a powerful song and I just love Lydia’s journey throughout.

What is your favorite moment in Beetlejuice?

The ending of ‘Beautiful Sound’ is always really fun. There is just so much going on in that number so once we’re done I’m so tired and it’s nice to stand there while listening to the audience goes crazy. It allows me to catch my breath again and also just appreciate how much people are liking the show.

Isabella Esler as Lydia in the national tour of Beetlejuice the musical

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I’m hoping people leave the theater feeling happy and excited! This show is just so fun and I think so many people will laugh and cry and have all the emotions.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

I’ve never been to Minnesota! I think I'm excited to visit the Mall of America to do some fun shopping. And I'm always excited to look for some fun local coffee shops and restaurants.

Thank you Lydia for your time!

