Interview: Gig Siruno of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FROZEN & ENCANTO at Target Center

This production runs February 10-12th

Jan. 30, 2023 Â 
Photo courtesy of Gig Surino

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the
magical adventures of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen, the #1 Animated feature of all time, and Disney Animation's Encanto, the 2022 Academy AwardÂ®, BAFTAÂ®, and Golden GlobeÂ® Award winner for Best Animated Feature, as they come to life like never before. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their
favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when Disney On Ice presents Frozen and Encanto skates into Minneapolis playing from February 10-12, 2023 at the Target Center.

We chat with performance director and Minnesota native - Gig Siruno about the Disney On Ice.

What Special training have you had?

28 years skating experience, 7 years ballet, 3 years gymnastics. 1993-1994 National Figure Champion, competed at National Championships from 1988-1996. More than 10 years touring with Feld Entertainment: Principal skater, Line Captain and Performance
Director.

What is your favorite memory on or off the ice?

Getting to perform at the Kennedy Center Opera House my very first professional ice show with Dorothy Hamill back in 1997; she's such a huge American skating icon!!!

What do you enjoy most about being on tour?

The unpredictability of live entertainment; no show is exactly the same technically and artistically. You can have 2 great performances in a row for completely different reasons. It's fun to watch a performance unfold for an audience and the reactions/emotions a show can invoke in a person. I also like visiting new places as well.

What advice would you give to those with similar and aspiring dreams?

My parents always told me the importance of having balance in my life: if I wanted to skate, I needed to do well in school. I can't skate forever, but my education will always be there for me and a continuous process.

Thank you Gig for your time!

