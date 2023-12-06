Interview: Faith Winship of SHE LOVES ME at Lakeshore Players

Faith Winship as IIona

Photo by Sobottka Photography

Considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written, She Loves Me is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. Set in 1930s Europe, two feuding perfume store clerks begin to unknowingly exchange letters after responding to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper and have no idea they are falling in love—with each other! A perfect holiday story, join us for all the twists and turns as these lovers discover the truth in this intimate and touching show.

We chat with Faith Winship who plays IIona in She Loves Me at Lakeshore Players.

What do you enjoy most about playing your character?

My favorite part about playing Ilona is her gorgeous journey of discovery and growth. She has a beautiful character arc, and there’s so much room for me to explore as an actress. I love to portray women who are confident and feisty, so playing Ilona makes me feel right at home.

What is your favorite song in the show?

I LOVE the music in this show and have for a very long time! I think it’s all stunning. My favorite song of mine is “A Trip to The Library.” I love getting to simply tell Ilona's story & mix some comedy in there.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment in the show is getting to stand in the wings & watch our sweet team perform the titular song "She Loves Me." The accompaniment- paired down & arranged by Aaron VanDanacker- has a fun jazzy feel, and our Georg, Thomas Friebe, sounds incredible. Kyle Weiler, our director & choreographer, made the choice to add ensemble dancers into the song, which adds so much life. The whole moment is a really unique take on a classic song, and it's so well done!

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

This is one of my favorite musicals of all time. I hope our audiences can walk away with a little extra joy. It truly is a beautiful and fun story that’s great for theatre lovers (and non-theatre lovers too).

What are your favorite local spots?

Our team loves to hang out at Rudy’s Redeye Restaurant which is across from the theatre. The waitress we had the other night even said they have a copy of our schedule because our show keeps that place crazy busy.

Thank you Faith for your time!

For more ticket and show information for She Loves Me at Lakeshore Players, please click the ticket link button below.