Review: SIX at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The North American tour of Six the Musical made a highly anticipated stop in Saint Paul, Minnesota, at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. This production holds a special place in Saint Paul, as it had its pre-Broadway run here. It was wonderful to welcome this Tony Award-winning hit musical back to the Ordway.

Six the Musical tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII, each narrating their experiences through energetic pop songs. The performers deliver their solo pieces and group numbers with the flair of a modern girl pop group. The stage design features the band and a castle-inspired background, with minimal props. The costumes are modernized versions of period attire, reminiscent of what contemporary pop stars might wear, creating a concert-like atmosphere complete with lights, fog, and microphones.

The cast for this production included Kristina Leopold (Catherine of Aragon), Aryn Bohannon (Anne Boleyn), Kelly Denice Taylor (Jane Seymour), Danielle Mendoza (Anna of Cleves), Alize Cruz (Katherine Howard), and Adriana Scalice (Catherine Parr). Each performer excelled in their role, staying true to their characters while bringing their own unique interpretations. Their comedic timing and chemistry were impeccable, and their vocal performances, both in solo and group numbers, were truly impressive.

The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photos by Joan Marcus

A notable feature of the program was a QR code that allowed attendees to see the current cast performing that night. Additionally, a "virtual stage door" QR code offered virtual signatures from the cast, a delightful touch that other shows might consider adopting.

I highly recommend seeing Six the Musical. It's 80 minutes of captivating "her-story," fantastic songs, and an empowering production celebrating women's strength and resilience. For tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments