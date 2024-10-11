Interview: Devon Hadsell of SOME LIKE IT HOT at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The national tour of Some Like It Hot is making a stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from October 15 to 20, 2024.

We chatted with cast member Devon Hadsell, who plays Minnie in this production.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of Some Like It Hot?

I love being a part of this show because it tells a beautiful and entertaining story, while bringing so much joy to audiences. I also love this cast and crew so much and feel so lucky to be with them for this next year.

What is your favorite song in the show?

I truly love every song, but my favorite is probably California Bound because it's so hopeful and high-energy and super fun to sing. It's also secretly because I'm from California myself haha.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment in the show is in the Opening Number when Minnie and the Ensemble all burst onto the stage to join Sue for "What Are You Thirsty For?"!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences take away the messages of self-discovery, acceptance, and love. In addition, I hope they leave with their hearts full of exhilaration and amazement from all the dancing and exciting sequences in the show.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

Yes! I performed at the Orpheum Theater nine years ago for The Little Mermaid tour as Atina! I am thrilled to be back! I hope it's not too cold to bike along the Mississippi River. I remember doing that nine years ago and loved seeing all the beautiful foliage.

Thank you Devon for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments