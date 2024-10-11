Interview: Devon Goffman of SOME LIKE IT HOT at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Some Like It Hot is hitting the road, with a stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from October 15 to 20, 2024.

We had a chance to chat with Devon Goffman, who plays Spats in this exciting production of Some Like It Hot.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of Some Like It Hot?

This show is fast and funny. The show is packed with talent in all areas. The comedy - the writing and the characters are FUNNY. The JOYFUL, high-energy, FUN, tap- dancing in the style of the time-period! Casey Nicholaw absolutely nailed this show. His direction and his Tony-winning choreography. You must witness it in person to understand! The story is relatable for everyone. Everyone who has a best friend who feels like family. The set, lights, and costumes are Broadway’s best. Literally, check your program. These designers are the best Broadway has to offer Scott Pask, Natasha Katz, Brian Ronan, and Gregg Barnes.

What is your favorite song in the show?

Poor Little Millionaire is sung by Osgood and The Ensemble and is just a giddy and fun song. I wait for it; it puts me in a good mood.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

As an actor, the chase scene in act 2 is the most fun for me. I get to run, tap dance, chase & be chased. The “door choreography” slays. In the story, I love when Jerry/Daphne sings: “Knocked me over with a feather.” A beautiful moment about loving and accepting yourself. Sometimes, we surprise ourselves when we ask what truly makes us happy in life. It takes people to see us and loving us to help us be able to love thyself.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I think they will feel like they watched a classic musical that is a new musical… that just exudes comedy, and joy. I go home feeling lifted every night. I hope they feel the same.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any places you're hoping to check out while here?

Yes! I love Minneapolis! I’ve played there MANY times. I’m looking forward to seeing the town when it’s not the middle of winter. I have some very talented music and theatre friends here, and in St. Paul.

Thank you Devon for your time! We look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

Comments