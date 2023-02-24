Interview: Alexis Neumann of RAGTIME at Morris Park Players

Photo by Kelly Gritzmacher

Based on the novel of the same name by E.L. Doctrow, Ahren's and Flaherty's RAGTIME is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Tracking three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile "melting pot" of turn-of-the-century New York, RAGTIME confronts the dialectic contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom, and prejudice, hope and despair. Throughout the show, the worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and his motherless daughter, and an African American ragtime musician intertwine. Together, they discover the surprising interconnections of the human heart, the limitations of justice, and the unsettling consequences when dreams are permanently deferred.

We chat with Alexis Neumann who is in the Harlem ensamble of Morris Park Players production of Ragtime.

What have you enjoyed about being a part of this production or Ragtime?

I really enjoy that I get a chance to work with so many fellow POC. I'm usually the only one and it's always great to see inclusion in theatre spaces.

Do you have a favorite song in Ragtime?

New Music is one of my favorite songs in musical theatre history, to be honest.

Do you have a favorite moment in Ragtime?

My favorite moment is in the song "The Night That Goldman Spoke in Union Square" when Younger Brother realizes that he can find meaning in standing up against oppression. This moment hits close to home. I know many people in Minnesota realized the power of speaking out after the murder of George Floyd.

Loco F/X Photography

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing Ragtime?

I hope people see the need for inclusive theatre and see racism in a new light.

What are your favorite local spots?

Psycho Suzi's

Thank you Alexis for your time!

