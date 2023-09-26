Interview: Alaska Thunderfuck Of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First Avenue

Alaska Thunderfuck

Photo by Magnus Hastings

First Avenue and Flip Phone present Flip Phone Superstar 2023, the ultimate quest to crown the next Twin Cities Drag Super Star!

Joining the esteemed panel of judges is the iconic Alaska Thunderfuck, a standout from the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She'll be accompanied by the fabulous Lady Cummeal Cassidine, the reigning Flip Phone Superstar 2022 winner, and the legendary Jasmine Masters.

In a candid interview, we sit down with Alaska to discuss her thoughts on Flip Phone Super Star 2023 and what excites her about this electrifying event.

What are you looking forward to judging Flip Phone Superstar 2023?

I'm always inspired by Drag. Whether it's people who are new to it or seasoned professionals, I love seeing the creativity that goes into Drag.

What is your advice for those competing in Flip Phone Superstar 2023?

Be yourself! If you're not a dancer, don't try to be the best dancer. If you aren't funny, don't try to be. Do what you do best.

What do you hope the attendees of this event take away from Flip Phone Superstar 2023?

I've noticed that people find Drag to be inspiring. Most anyone can take the confidence and energy and creativity that go into Drag and use that inspiration in their everyday lives.

What is your message for the LGBTQIA+ community?

Tax the billionaires. End world hunger. 4-day work week.

What are your favorite spots in Minnesota or places you're hoping to visit while you're here?

I love the Gay 90s. It's such a unique and iconic landmark. I also love St. Olaf because Rose Nylund is from there.

Thank you Alaska for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis!

Graphic courtesy of Flip Phone Events

For more ticket and show information, plesae click the ticket link button below.