Hinckley Native's New Production Commemorates 130th Anniversary Of The Great Hinckley Fire

Playwright and theater producer Jeremiah Gamble, originally from Hinckley, MN, was walking on the property where he grew up- feeling a deep connection to the land, to its history, and to his grandparents Howard and Marlene Gamble, who have passed. Says Jeremiah, "My senses conjured memories and emotions and I had this feeling of being in the past, present, and future all at once."

Feeling inspired, he wondered about creating a new piece of theater, connected to Hinckley, that captured and celebrated that depth of experience. Jeremiah quickly found a subject for his new play when he discovered that the 130th anniversary of The Great Hinckley Fire was approaching.

Says Jeremiah, "I felt compelled to re-engage those stories that hold so much history, so much pain, yet so much hope. As a kid, I remember going to the Hinckley Fire Museum and hearing the stories of survival and loss. The older I get the more I'm drawn to those sorts of stories- the kind that hold the full range of life- all we grieve and celebrate- connecting us to the past, grounding us in the present, and leaving us hoping something for the future."

Survivors of the Fire: stories and songs remembering the Great Hinckley Fire of 1894 is a moving, meaningful, and at times surprisingly joyful new theatrical experience commemorating the 130th Anniversary of the fire: featuring traditional music of the era, harrowing first-hand accounts of the survivors, and poignant tributes to those who perished. It's a celebration of life- its joys and sorrows- and a heartening reminder that those we hold dear are never lost.

Directed by Jeff Miller and featuring a talented cast of Minnesota musicians and storytellers, this piece retells some of the Great Hinckley Fire stories that are traditionally in the foreground, while also highlighting some of the less-emphasized narratives- particularly that of a young Ojibwe heroine named Makadegwan and the courageous actions of the Black Porter, John Wesley Blair.

The premiere includes free performance excerpts at The Hinckley Fire Museum on the 130th anniversary of the fire -Sunday, September 1st. The show will then move to Art House North in St. Paul, Bucket Brigade's usual venue, for a four-week, twelve-performance residency, starting September 20th.

Free performance excerpts at the Hinckley Fire Museum, 106 Old Hwy 61 S, Hinckley, MN, Sunday, September 1st are at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm. Four week residency Friday, September 20th-October 12th, at Art House North, 793 Armstrong Ave. in Saint Paul. Performances at Art House North Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, with Saturday matinees at 3pm. Tiered Ticket Prices: $25, $35, $50 give patrons the option to save, or give a little extra to support the company. $20 for opening weekend and a Pay-As-You're-Able night, Monday, September 30th. Tickets and more info at www.bucketbrigadetheater.com.

The cast features Peyton Dixon, LaReina LaPlante, Joy Donley, Michael Pearce Donley, Jeremiah Gamble, Vanessa Gamble and Mary Miller, with musicians Craig Evans, Greg Lee, Larry Dalton, Barb Dalton and Chris Erickson.

The creative team for SURVIVORS includes Jeffrey S. Miller (Director), Jeremiah Gamble (Writer), Barb Portinga (Costume Designer), Shannon Elliott (Lighting and Sound Designer), Sarah D. Prow (Scenic Designer), Lauren Volkart (Stage Manager), and Naomi Gamble Zupfer (Managing Director).

Bucket Brigade's mission is to create new work and tell stories that engage, inspire, and uplift the community. Its primary home for performances, theater camps and events is Art House North- a venue for cultivating art and community in the West End of Saint Paul.

The free performances at The Hinckley Fire Museum are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Additional funding provided by Grand Casino Mille Lacs/Grand Casino Hinckley.

