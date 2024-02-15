Hennepin Theatre Trust Names Josh Howard To Its Board Of Directors

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced a new member of their board of directors; Josh Howard, chief investment officer of Bremer Bank, will start his tenure on the Trust's board Feb. 15, 2024.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Josh Howard to Hennepin Theatre Trust's board of directors,” said Todd Duesing, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. “It is an honor to have such esteemed individuals on our board that represent deeply rooted organizations in our community who are dedicated to ensuring Minnesota continues to thrive. Josh brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a personal love for the arts that will prove invaluable as we continue to grow as a performing arts center and civic organization; I look forward to working with him to shape the future of Hennepin Theatre Trust.”

Josh Howard is the Chief Investment Officer at Bremer Bank. He leads Bremer's investment team, overseeing the development, management, delivery and communication of investment strategies and model portfolios that meet the needs of Bremer Wealth clients.

Howard has more than 20 years of financial services experience and spent seven years at the Royal Bank of Canada in a variety of investment leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Director of Global Risk Management for RBC Global Asset Management, where he managed all areas of investment risk oversight, covering equities, fixed income and alternatives as well as was responsible for derivatives risk management, liquidity risk management and fair valuation for the U.S. business. Prior to his tenure at RBC, Josh worked in roles with responsibility for quantitative asset management, asset allocation, product development and investment consulting.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to join passionate, dedicated individuals, who truly believe in the power of the arts and in the Trust's mission to create positive change across our state,” said Josh Howard. “I am thrilled to work with them to drive cultural and economic vitality in downtown Minneapolis and ensure the arts flourish throughout Minnesota.”

Hennepin Theatre Trust's board of directors includes officers Andrea Mokros (Fairview Health Services), chair; Daniel Tenenbaum (Lathrop GPM LLP), vice chair; Andrea Hart Kajer (Comcast), secretary; Ryan Johnson (Doran Companies), treasurer, finance & facilities chair; Michele Engdahl (Thomson Reuters, retired), special theatre district experience chair; Kathleen Gullickson (freelance volunteer leader), development chair; Dorraine Larison (Lathrop GPM LLP, retired), board affairs chair; Travis Barkve (Choice Bank), past chair; Todd Duesing, president and CEO.

Additional members include Marie Becker (Mintel), Molly Biwer (Mayo Clinic), Barbara Brin (Coldwell Banker), Orlando Bryant (Google), Justin Buoen (The KBO Group), Gerardo Casahonda (Thomson Reuters), Al Coleman (Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr), Trisha Duncan (Xcel Energy), Becky Foy (Lakeside HR Group), Lucas Giambelluca (Bank of America), Josh Howard (Bremer Bank), Jayne Haugen Olson (MSP Communications, Mpls. St. Paul Magazine), Chris Kwiat (Welch's), Jay Novak (business advisor), Sue Ross (maurices), Melvin Tennant (Meet Minneapolis, Sports Minneapolis), Bret Weiss (WSB).

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.