Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces New January Dates for COME FROM AWAY

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that due to the continued effects of COVID on the touring Broadway industry, the Minnesota premiere engagement of Come From Away will be moved to Jan. 11-23, 2022. Current ticket holders will be placed automatically into the corresponding new dates and contacted directly by Hennepin Theatre Trust with an email detailing further information. Come From Away was previously scheduled to run Sept. 7-19, 2021.

Disney's Frozen will now kick off the 2021-2022 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season this October. Tickets are on sale now at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Organizers at Hennepin Theatre Trust continue to work on a reopening plan in accordance with public health guidelines. As the Trust has previously stated, relaunching tours requires months of production work and local compliance coordination to welcome back audiences safely and responsibly. Throughout the shutdown, the Trust has been working tirelessly with touring shows and public health officials to best coordinate show schedules and venue availability.

"This past year has presented the arts and cultural communities throughout the country with incredibly difficult challenges," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "We certainly miss and deeply appreciate shared experiences like attending live theater, cheering at a sporting event or gathering with friends and family for a night out in the Hennepin Theatre District. However, we are taking every measure we can as we look forward to reopening our doors safely."

If there are additional changes to the Broadway season, ticket holders will be updated through their point of purchase and on the Trust's website. The Trust assures ticket holders the value of their ticket is safe in the event of any changes. Ticket holders will have the option of a credit, refund or the ability to donate the value of their tickets to Hennepin Theatre Trust. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at later dates.

All pricing, ordering and scheduling information is available at HennepinTheatreTrust.org/Broadway.

Hennepin Theatre Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to its community mission. Annually, the Trust serves more than 8,000 high school students statewide and brings nearly 600,000 people to the Hennepin Theatre District to experience art on the street and stage.

The Trust reminds patrons to only purchase tickets through the Trust's website to ensure tickets to shows at the Orpheum, State or Pantages Theatres. Those who have purchased through a secondary ticketing site should contact their point of purchase for more information regarding how their order is affected. The Trust is not responsible for the procedures or refund policies of secondary ticket providers or other sources. During this time, the box office is operating at a reduced staffing capacity and facilitating ticketing requests will take additional time due to the volume of events affected.