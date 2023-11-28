Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

HAPPY HOLI-DANE! TAKE FOUR Comes to History Theatre

The performance is on Tuesday December 19, 7:30pm.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

HAPPY HOLI-DANE! TAKE FOUR Comes to History Theatre

History Theatre has announced the return of an annual classic, Happy Holi-Dane! Back by popular demand, this ever-changing Holiday Hullabaloo is a warm and wonderful night for the whole family! Tickets on sale now!

Host Dane Stauffer is joined by a bevy of Twin Cities finest to light up the holiday night with Musical holiday chestnuts, lesser-known ditties, sing- a longs, sketches, storytelling, sequins, spirit, and soul.

Dane Stauffer (Glensheen, Defeat of Jesse James, Triple Espresso) is joined by frequent musical collaborator, Pianist Dan Chouinard (Prairie Home, Rondo '56) to curate the finest for a unique night of memorable music and mirth in the spirit of Classic Variety shows of yore. We hear the "someone Special" is comin' to town! Rudolph? Elves?? Elvis?? And that's just the tip of the iceberg!

Special Guests include Erin Schwab (The "Bette Midler" of the Twin Cities!), Jennifer Maren (Star of Glensheen), Sandra Struthers (Glensheen), Beth Gilleland ("The Incredible Betty" of Morning Show fame), Lee H Adams (The voice of the Saints Baseball), and Doug Anderson (I'm here, Get here, It's happening!). The HoliDane Band includes Dan Chouinard (Music Director/Keyboard/Piano), Kris Stauffer (Bass Guitar/Vocals), and Tait Cameron (Drum/percussion).

This extravaganza has been a great hit, and we are thrilled to return for a fourth go around!

Ticket Information: Tickets $40 on the Main Floor and $30 in the Balcony. Attend more and save, concert series packages available. For tickets call the Box Office at 651-292-4323 or visit Click Here


