Guthrie Theater Celebrates 50 Years of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for its 50th production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, based on the original direction by Joseph Haj. This festive tale of hope and inspiration has delighted Guthrie audiences for five decades and become a beloved holiday tradition for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

The show opens on Friday, November 15 and will play through Sunday, December 29. Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.

Artistic Director Joseph Haj remarked, “For 50 years, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol has invited Guthrie audiences to look inward and contemplate how can we become better versions of ourselves. The classic tale of Scrooge and the three spirits serves as a yearly reminder that transformation is not only possible, but essential for our world.” Haj continued, “I'm thrilled that my brilliant colleague Addie Gorlin-Han will return to direct this milestone 50th production and continue the longstanding holiday tradition that so many in our community hold dear.”

On December 12, 1975, A Christmas Carol opened for the first time on the Guthrie stage, becoming an immediate success. This achievement can be credited to the late Sheila Livingston, a longtime Guthrie staff member and supporter who was beloved by the Guthrie community. During her tenure, Livingston met with Michael Langham, then Artistic Director, to discuss a remedy for sluggish ticket sales during the winter months. She is quoted as saying, “Why should people come in December to see a play they can see in January? Do you think we should be doing a holiday play during that time?” Livingston's simple yet smart suggestion to produce A Christmas Carol quickly became a cherished tradition during the holidays.

“A Christmas Carol is an important annual tradition for both the Guthrie and families alike, including my own,” said Director Addie Gorlin-Han. “It's a story that celebrates the true meaning of the holiday season — generosity, kindness and care for those who comprise our communities. The evergreen nature of this story makes it perpetually exciting to revisit. We will continue to honor the depth of Dickens' writing while also embracing the humor and moments of brightness.”

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol follows a miserly and miserable man, Ebenezer Scrooge, who greets each Christmas with “Bah! Humbug!” until he is visited one Christmas Eve by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. The three spirits show Scrooge happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be — but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning.

The cast of the Guthrie's 50th production of A Christmas Carol includes David Beach (Guthrie: debut) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Stephanie Anne Bertumen (Guthrie: The History Plays, A Christmas Carol) as Belle, China Brickey (Guthrie: Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol, Murder on the Orient Express) as Third Fezziwig/Fred's Wife, John Catron (Guthrie: The History Plays, A Christmas Carol, Hamlet) as Fred, Paul de Cordova (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Cocoanuts, Julius Caesar) as Mr. Fezziwig/Townsperson 1, Nathaniel Fuller (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Dickens' Holiday Classic, As You Like It) as Old Joe, Emjoy Gavino (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Mrs. Cratchit, Sebastian Grim (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol) as Young Scrooge, Emily Gunyou Halaas (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night, Sunday in the Park With George) as Second Fezziwig Daughter/Charwoman, Becca Claire Hart (Guthrie: debut) as Collector 2/Mother, Summer Hagen (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Tales From Hollywood, The Birds) as First Fezziwig Daughter/Laundress/Poultress 1, Nathan Huberty (Guthrie: debut) as Belle's Husband/Ghost of Christmas Future, Charity Jones (Guthrie: The History Plays, A Christmas Carol, Dickens' Holiday Classic) Marley/Townsperson 2, Tyler Michaels King (Guthrie: The History Plays, A Christmas Carol, Murder on the Orient Express) as Bob Cratchit, Audrey Mojica (Guthrie: debut) as Fan, Eric Sharp (Guthrie: The History Plays, A Christmas Carol, Vietgone) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Father, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: Into the Woods, Hamlet, A Christmas Carol) as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: ‘Art', Into the Woods, Hamlet) as Collector 1/Dick Wilkins.

The young actors who will alternate performances throughout the run include Rylan Bodin, Mathias Brinda, Linnea Cole, Bella Rose Glancy, Camren Graham, Baron Heinz, Brock Heuring, Isaac Hoffman, Inara Roberts, John Soneral, Matea Cordova Stuart and Ingrid Wolter.

The creative team includes Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter), Addie Gorlin-Han (Director), Joseph Haj (Original Direction), Regina Peluso (Choreographer), Jane Shaw (Composer), Jason Hansen (Music Director), Matt Saunders (Scenic/Projection Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Emily Tappan (Recreated Costume Design), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer), Blossom Johnson (Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Alli St. John (Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Jason Clusman (Stage Manager), Rivka Kelly (Assistant Stage Manager), Laura Topham (Assistant Stage Manager), Idman Adan (Assistant Director), Alex Galick (Assistant Director), and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Lavina Jadhwani (Adapter) is a Chicago-based director, adapter and activist. As a second-generation immigrant, she constantly investigates the question “What does it mean to be an American?” and strives to expand the definition of American to include more minority voices. Her directing credits include work at Actors Theatre of Louisville, A.C.T., Asolo Repertory Theatre, Mixed Blood Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, Teatro Vista and Rasaka Theatre Company, where she served as Artistic Director for six years. Jadhwani maintains relationships with Silk Road Rising (as Artistic Associate), Steppenwolf (as Artistic Engagement Associate) and the National New Play Network's Affiliated Artists Council. Time Out Chicago named her the Best Next Generation Stage Director in 2013. She received her M.F.A. in Directing from The Theatre School at DePaul University, and she received a B.F.A. in Scenic Design and an M.A. in Arts Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Addie Gorlin-Han (Director) is the Guthrie Theater's Associate Producer, a position she formerly held at Mixed Blood Theatre. A director, producer and educator with an interest in the regional theater movement, new play development and theater for all ages, she has developed new work at Magic Theatre, Actor's Express, Playwrights' Center, The Lark, Mixed Blood Theatre, Hudson Stage Company, Riverside Theater and Ivoryton Playhouse. Directing credits include The Root Beer Lady, Into the Woods, And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank, The Song of Summer, Charm, According to Coyote, Strange Heart Beating, I and You and Five Tries. Gorlin-Han received her B.A. in English and Drama Teaching from Dartmouth College and an M.F.A. at Brown University/Trinity Rep.

Joseph Haj (Original Direction) is the Artistic Director of the Guthrie Theater where he has directed the History Plays (Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V in rotating repertory), Hamlet, A Christmas Carol, Dickens' Holiday Classic, The Glass Menagerie, Cyrano de Bergerac (his own adaptation), West Side Story, Romeo and Juliet, Sunday in the Park With George, King Lear, South Pacific and Pericles. Prior to joining the Guthrie in 2015, Haj served as Producing Artistic Director at PlayMakers Repertory Company, and he has directed and performed across the U.S. and internationally, including Berlin, Salzburg, Japan, Paris, Edinburgh, the West Bank and Gaza. Haj is the recipient of the 2014 Zelda Fichandler Award for leadership in the American theater and the 2017 Rosetta LeNoire Award from Actors' Equity Association for commitment to diversity onstage. He currently serves as Second Vice President of the Executive Board of SDC, the union of Stage Directors and Choreographers. Haj holds a B.F.A. in Theatre from Florida International University and an M.F.A. in Acting from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

