GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE: CLUB GIGGLY Comes to the Orpheum Theatre in October

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that one of the biggest podcast duos Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo is bringing their brand-new tour Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly to Minneapolis at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.) on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Coming to over 25 cities, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner bring their top-rated podcast on the road with their new show “Club Giggly.” This comedic duo will make fun of everything and get the crowd involved like they've never been able to before. Giggles are guaranteed.