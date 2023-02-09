FUNNY GIRL, MJ & More Set for 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced the 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season, which will include a 15-week lineup of the newest and hottest touring productions featuring six Minnesota premieres and three returning favorites. The nine-show season will launch in October 2023 with the national tour launch of Girl From the North Country.

"We look forward to welcoming more than 300,000 visitors to downtown Minneapolis next year with the thrill and excitement of 15 weeks of Broadway," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "Audiences have come to expect that the best of Broadway is available right here in Minnesota and next year will be no exception. The Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season enables us to energize the Hennepin Theatre District, enrich the community and create positive change through the arts with an amazing lineup of professional touring productions."

The new season kicks off Oct. 8-14, 2023 with the national tour premiere of Girl From the North Country, the Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Bob Dylan set in Duluth, Minnesota during the Depression. The lives of a group of wayward travelers intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope in an original story set to twenty legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before.

Direct from Broadway, Company is the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and will come to Minneapolis Nov. 14-19, 2023. This revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

Everyone's favorite nanny is headed to Minneapolis for the holidays Dec. 19-24, 2023 in the Minnesota premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire. The international new hit musical, based on the beloved film, tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work-actor who will do anything for his kids.

The new year begins with a love letter to the theatre in the sensational Broadway revival Funny Girl coming Jan. 16-21, 2024. In one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including the classic song "Don't Rain On My Parade," this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage.

Get ready to laugh with murder and blackmail on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Bloody Manor for a night they'll never forget. Making its Minnesota premiere, Clue, based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie, appears Feb. 27 - March 3, 2024 in the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying with laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The Broadway spectacular that began right here in Minneapolis in 1997, The Lion King, makes its triumphant return to the Orpheum Theatre next spring for a five-week engagement March 27 - April 28, 2024. More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the uniquely theatrical storytelling in one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

And finally, to close out the season is the Minnesota premiere of MJ for two weeks May 14-26, 2024. The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Minneapolis as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Returning Dec. 5-10, 2023 just in time for the holidays is the timeless story of Aladdin in a thrilling production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and spectacle. And back by popular demand is everybody's favorite story about a mother, a daughter and three possible dads. MAMMA MIA! returns to Minneapolis Feb. 6-11, 2024.

Nerenhausen said that the power of performing arts contribute to the vibrancy of the Hennepin Theatre District. "Through Broadway programming, premier entertainment and concerts, high school theatre education, public art and community partnerships, the Trust is able to drive the economic and cultural vitality of the District, Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota."

"Our Broadway partnership with Hennepin Theatre Trust is a powerful way for us to extend our commitment in strengthening and giving back to the community in meaningful and impactful ways," said Lucas Giambelluca, President, Bank of America Twin Cities. "In addition to contributing to shared arts and cultural experiences across cultures, we're also able to reach young people through continued educational outreach programs to help develop the next generation of leaders."

The seven-show subscription package price starts at $299 and includes MJ, The Lion King, Girl From the North Country, Company, Funny Girl, Mrs. Doubtfire and Clue. Tickets for return engagements of Aladdin and MAMMA MIA! may be added the season subscription package as optional shows. All shows will appear at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

Season ticket packages for new and current subscribers are on sale now at HennepinTheatreTrust.org, by phone (800) 859-7469 or in person at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

The seven-show subscription package includes:

· Girl From the North Country, Oct. 8-14, 2023

· Company, Nov. 14-19, 2023

· Mrs. Doubtfire, Dec. 19-24, 2023

· Funny Girl, Jan. 16-21, 2024

· Clue, Feb. 27 - March 3, 2024

· The Lion King, March 27 - April 28, 2024 (five weeks)

· MJ, May 14-26, 2024 (two weeks)

Optional shows that can be added to a subscription package:

· Aladdin, Dec. 5-10, 2023

· MAMMA MIA!, Feb. 6-11, 2024

The subscription package cost may be paid in interest-free monthly installments automatically charged to your credit card with no additional fees or interest. Prices include applicable season subscription discounts, historic restoration fees and administrative fees, and, if applicable, Select Plus or Select subscription fees.

All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for each show in the seven-show package and receive exclusive benefits including online ticket management, exchanges and auto-renewals.

Group ticket requests for 10 or more can be made now by calling (612) 373-5665. Pricing and discounts vary by show, performance, and price level. Visit Minneapolis.Broadway.com/Groups to learn more.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at later dates. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change without notice. COVID-19 health and safety protocols may be in effect for these performances; ticketholders will be notified of any protocols in advance of their performance. All ticketholders are required to comply.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

DATES AND DESCRIPTIONS

All shows appear at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUTNRY, OCT. 8-14, 2023

MINNESOTA PREMIERE AND NATIONAL TOUR LAUNCH



Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Part of the seven-show season subscription package.

COMPANY, NOV. 14-19, 2023, FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR REVIVAL

PHONE RINGS, DOOR CHIMES, IN COMES COMPANY.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY "strikes like a lightning bolt. It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell." (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy, at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful, and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side by Side and the iconic Being Alive. Let's all drink to that!

Part of the seven-show season subscription package.

DISNEY'S ALADDIN, DEC. 5-10, 2023

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical.

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

ALADDIN features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony® and Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!),this "Fabulous" and "Extravagant" (The New YorkTimes) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE, DEC. 19-24, 2023, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

Part of the seven-show season subscription package.

FUNNY GIRL, JAN. 16-21, 2024, FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR REVIVAL

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!



The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with one of the most celebrated musical scores of all time, including classic songs "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People." This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Part of the seven-show season subscription package.

MAMMA MIA!, FEB. 6-11, 2024

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

CLUE, FEB. 27 - MARCH 3, 2024, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Part of the seven-show season subscription package.

DISNEY'S THE LION KING, MARCH 27 - APRIL 28, 2024

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to the (Theatre)!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Part of the seven-show season subscription package.

MJ, MAY 14-26, 2024, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Minneapolis as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Minnesota premiere.

Part of the seven-show season subscription package.