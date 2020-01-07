Escape the Snow to a Tropical Paradise with Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS at Children's Theatre Company

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the Minnesota premiere of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds running January 19 through March 1, 2020. This exuberant musical is based on a story by Cedella Marley (Bob Marley's daughter) with music and lyrics by Bob Marley, and adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt. The production is directed by Shá Cage, music direction by Sanford Moore, and choreography by Alanna Morris-Van Tassel. The cast includes Ellis M. Dossavi (Ziggy), KateMarie Andrews (Nansi), Kory LaQuess Pullam (Duppy), Lynnea Monique Doublette (Cedella), Nathan Barlow (Dr. Bird), and Timotha Lanae (Tacoomah). Cast and creative team bios are below.

Director Shá Cage states, "Bob Marley is a legend and his music has set forth a universal vibration of peace and harmony around the GLOBE. I am thankful for his daughter Cedella whose book Michael Bobbitt adapted the story from; which allows us to experience the richness of the music and culture alongside the growing confidence of young Ziggy."

Winter's chill has arrived, so come in from the cold and have your heart be warmed! In the tropical paradise of Jamaica, reggae music floats through the warm breeze, birds sing, and Ziggy's afraid to leave the house. He's too worried about hurricanes, evil spirits, and a sneaky, freaky, hair-grabbing trickster Duppy! But, with the help of some feathered friends and a clever bestie, Ziggy learns that "every little thing is gonna be alright." A musical that jams Jamaican style, it's a timeless tale of peace, love, and the music of Bob Marley, man.

"One of the joys of making theatre is that you get to bring an entire world to life on stage," states CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "And with Bob Marley's Three Little Birds, we get to bring the world of Jamaica alive. Sometimes on a snowy day in Minnesota, there's nothing more exciting than the idea of a Jamaican world; with its beaches, its birds, animals, its color and life, and its music. Bob Marley's music is extraordinary because it has united the world around how to create joy, how we can be there for each other, and how to love and support one another. I can't wait for you to be transported!"

Bob Marley's Three Little Birds runs January 19 through March 1 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage and is recommended for everyone ages 5 and up. Ticket prices range from $15 through $66 (subject to change) with ACT Pass tickets for $5. For more information, visit us online at childrenstheatre.org or call the ticket office at 612.874.0400. This production is proudly supported by Delta Airlines, Topsy Simonson, Piper Jaffray, and Thomson Reuters.

Bob Marley's Three Little Birds

Based on a story be Cedella Marley

Music and lyrics by Bob Marley

Adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt

Directed by Shá Cage

Music direction by Sanford Moore

Choreography by Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Creative Team & Production Staff

Director | Shá Cage

Choreographer | Alanna Morris-Van Tassel

Music Director | Sanford Moore

Scenic Designer | Lawrence E. Moten III

Costume Designer | Trevor Bowen

Lighting Designer | Wu Chen Khoo

Sound Designer | Sten Severson

Dramaturg | Miriam Weisfeld

Dialect Coach | Evamarii Johnson

Music Consultant | Charles Petrus

Intimacy Choreographer | James Grace

Associate Scenic Designer | Daniel Allen

Assistant Choreographer | ShaVunda Brown

Assistant Lighting Designer | Alex Clark

Assistant Sound Designer | Katharine Horowitz

Stage Manager | Stacy McIntosh

Assistant Stage Managers | Salima Y. Seale and Nate Stanger

Stage Management Intern | Diane Olexa

Cast List

KateMarie Andrews | Nansi

Nathan Barlow | Doctor Bird/Ensemble

Ellis M. Dossavi | Ziggy

Lynnea Monique Doublette | Cedella/Montego/Spanish Bird/Great Aunt African Bird/Ensemble

Timotha Lanae | Tacoomah/Great Grandmother British Bird/Cousin Chinese Bird/Ensemble

Kory LaQuess Pullam | Duppy/Great Grandfather Spanish Bird/Ensemble

Understudies

Emily Anose | Roles played by KateMarie Andrews

Eyala Elate | Roles played by Ellis M. Dossavi

Marc Gill | Roles played by Nathan Barlow and Koy LaQuess Pullam

Janely Rodriguez | Roles Played by Lynnea Monique Doublette and Timotha Lanae

Runtime: Approximately one hour with no intermission.

Tickets:



The Ticket Office is accessible by phone two hours prior to most performances. These posted hours are subject to change.

Email: tickets@childrenstheatre.org (inquiries only, no ticket processing)

Phone: 612.874.0400

Website: https://childrenstheatre.org

Subscription packages are available. Please see website for complete details: https://childrenstheatre.org/tickets/subscribe

Lap passes available for children newborn to three years for $5

ASL/AD Performance: Friday, February 14 at 7pm

Sensory Friendly Performance: Friday, February 28 at 7pm

Group tickets up to 10% off regular tickets for groups of six to nine.

Group tickets up to 25% off regular tickets for groups of ten or more.

Performance Dates

Sunday, January 19 7pm (Preview)

Tuesday, January 21 7pm (Preview)

Wednesday, January 22 7pm (Preview)

Thursday, January 23 7pm (Preview)

Friday, January 24 7pm (Opening night)

Saturday, January 25 2pm and 5pm

Sunday, January 26 2pm and 5pm

Thursday, January 30 7pm

Friday, January 31 7pm

Saturday, February 1 11am and 2pm

Sunday, February 2 2pm and 5pm

Thursday, February 6 7pm

Friday, February 7 7pm

Saturday, February 8 11am and 2pm

Sunday, February 9 2pm and 5pm

Thursday, February 13 7pm

Friday, February 14 7pm (ASL/AD Performance)

Saturday, February 15 2pm and 5pm

Sunday, February 16 2pm and 5pm

Thursday, February 20 7pm

Friday, February 21 7pm

Saturday, February 22 2pm and 5pm

Sunday, February 23 2pm and 5pm

Thursday, February 27 7pm

Friday, February 28 7pm (Sensory Friendly Performance)

Saturday, February 29 11am and 2pm

Sunday, March 1 2pm and 5pm (Closing Performance)

Song List

Opener: "One Love"/"Jammin'"/"Roots Rock Reggae"

"Natural Mystic"/"So Much Trouble in the World"

"Cedella Countin'"

"Lively Up Yourself"

"Brown Girl in the Ring"

"Is This Love"/"Don't Rock My Boat"

"Riding High"

"Duppy's Spell"

"I Know"

"One Love" montage

"Three Little Birds"

"Running Away"

"One Love" reprise

"Brown Girl" reprise

"I Shot the Sheriff" instrumental/"Duppy Conqueror"

"Three Little Birds" reprise

"Smile Jamaica" finale





