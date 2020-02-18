Eagan High School Will Present SOUTH PACIFIC

"South Pacific" one of America's most loved musicals will perform in late February at Eagan High School! Performances are Friday February 21, Saturday February 22 at 7 PM, Sunday, February 23 at 3 PM and Thursday, February 27, Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29 all at 7 PM.

There will be a free Senior Citizen preview performance at 3:30 PM on Thursday, February 20- no tickets needed for this Senior Preview.

Set against the dramatic background of an idyllic South Pacific island during WWII, Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is all at once hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. Based on the anecdotes of a real-life U.S. Navy commander who was stationed on an island, the musical follows two intercultural love stories: Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with Emile, a French plantation owner on the island who has two children from his late Polynesian wife; at the same time, U.S. Lieutenant Cable falls for a beautiful island native named Liat. Both Americans find themselves struggling to reconcile their own cultural prejudices with their amorous feelings, all the while under the dark cloud of a war that is coming ever closer to their island paradise.

