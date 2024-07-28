Duluth Playhouse to Present GOSPELL JR. and MEAN GIRLS This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will bring two fantastic productions to the NorShor Theatre this summer. Featuring the phenomenal talent of over 60 young performers in the Twin Ports area, these shows are the culmination of four weeks of intensive training in acting, singing, and dancing. From August 9-11, the Junior Intensive (grades 3-8) will delight audiences with Godspell Jr., one of the most enduring and heartwarming shows of all time. The fun continues the following weekend when the Teen Intensive (grades 9-12) performs Mean Girls High School Version, running August 16-18.

Godspell is a beloved classic by Stephen Schwartz, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer of Wicked, featuring an eclectic blend of songs from pop to vaudeville. The show opens with a motley crew of characters from various walks of life coming together, guided by a charismatic leader who teaches them about kindness, tolerance, and friendship. As the story progresses, the sense of community among the characters deepens, culminating in a poignant finale that emphasizes the power of love and the importance of human connection. Through whimsical storytelling and energetic music, this timeless tale has touched the hearts of countless theatergoers all over the world.

Based on the popular 2004 film Mean Girls, this "fetch" musical from book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is packed with sharp wit, an infectious pop score, and everyone's favorite moments from the movie. The story follows Cady Heron, a teenage girl who has spent most of her life being homeschooled in Africa. When her family moves to Illinois, Cady enters the public school system for the first time and quickly learns about the social dynamics that dominate high school life. In an unexpected twist, Cady is invited to join the infamous group “The Plastics," led by the queen bee, Regina George. Diving into themes of identity, friendship, and the impact of bullying, this high-energy, hilarious, and insightful musical resonates with audiences of all ages.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555, or visit duluthplayhouse.org

Duluth Playhouse at the NorShor Theatre

211 E. Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

Godspell JR.

Originally Adapted and Produced for the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan, and Joseph Beruh

Book by John Michael Tebelak

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Performances:

August 9 - 11, 2024

Friday, August 9 at 7PM

Saturday, August 10 at 2PM

Saturday, August 10 at 5PM (ASL Interpreted Performance)

Sunday, August 11 at 2PM (Relaxed Performance)

Sunday, August 11 at 5PM

Creative Team:

Director: Paulina Jurzec; Music Director: Lussi Salmela; Choreographer: Kaitlyn Callahan; Stage Manager: Kian Arnold; Scenic Designer: Curtis Phillips; Lighting Designer: Robert Lee; Assistant Lighting Designer: Jacob Steen; Sound Designer: Nick Gosen; Props Designer: Aaliyah Paxton; Costume Designer: Caitlin Quinn

Cast:

Jesus: Dane Ottjes, Grace Annis, Jonathan Speer, Cole Ottjes; John the Baptist: Peter Boman; Judas: Niko Fornear; Day by Day Soloists: Jones Luoma-Mattson, Lena Sivertson ; Learn Your Lessons Well Soloists: Paisley Kern, Atlee Laurent; Oh Bless the Lord Soloist: Iris Mae Granger; All Good Gifts Soloist: Baker Anderson; We Beseech Thee Soloist: Norah Benedict; Light of the World Soloists: Iris Rains, Violet Granger; Beautiful City Soloist: Olive Clark

Apostles/Featured Ensemble: Baker Anderson, Tiegen Fryberger, Acelyn Graber, Iris Mae Granger, Violet Granger, Ginger Helstrom, Paisley Kern, Jones Luoma-Mattson, Iris Rains, and Stella Stolp

Ensemble: Elin Annis, Keira Cincoski, Annie Coffin-Langdon, Laila Davis, Eleanor Eichman, Evan Gergich, Kasey Gustafson, Brian Lilliberg, Charlotte McCarthy, Lucie McCarthy, Louisa McMahon, Lena Sivertson, Emilia Stachowicz, and Freyja Thompson

Mean Girls High School Version

Book by Tina Fey

Music by Jeff Richmond

Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls

Performances:

August 16 - 18, 2024

Friday, August 16 at 7PM

Saturday, August 17 at 2PM

Saturday, August 17 at 6PM (ASL Interpreted Performance)

Sunday, August 18 at 2PM (Relaxed Performance)

Sunday, August 18 at 6PM

Creative Team:

Director: Kendra Carlson; Music Director: Elizabeth Brophy; Choreographer: SJ Olson ; Stage Manager: Tom Higgins; Scenic Designer: Curtis Phillips; Lighting Designer: Robert Lee; Assistant Lighting Designer: Jacob Steen; Sound Designer: Nick Gosen; Props Designer: Carrie Powers Greer; Costume Designer: Sasha Howell

Cast

Cady Heron: Katherine Nelson; Janis Sarkisian: Bea Martin; Damian: Mikah Erdmann; Regina George: Reagan Kern; Gretchen Wieners: Lyra Tennis Luoma; Karen Smith: Clare Boyle; Aaron Samuels: Noah Ellis; Shane: Jacob Waechter; Jason: Zoe Jazdzewski; Kevin: Berlin Johnson; Martin: Sawyer Baldes; Tyler: Figs Selvog; Ms. Norbury: Izzie Birchhill; Ms. George/French Teacher: Elsie Sather; Mr. Buck: Jacob Waechter; Principal Duvall: Iris Zeppernick-Maki; Carr: Violet Fletcher; Taylor: Londynn Salmi; Caitlyn: Natylee Anderson; Rachel: Izzie Lampi; Sonja: Josie Zebot; Lizzie: Gabriella McDonald; Glenn Coco: Cay Bergman; Dawn: Amelia Halstensgard; Grace: Fiona Murphy; Sophie: Maddie Berkhof; Mike: Cay Bergman; Sarah: Ivy Venditto; Caroline K: Maddy Trone; Teary Girl: Kendra Wellentin; Mathletes: Berlin Johnson, Cay Bergman, Amelia Halstensgard.

Duluth Playhouse offers exceptional entertainment, training, and performance opportunities in theatre arts that inspires, challenges, and engages the region we serve. Founded in 1914, the Playhouse is one of the nation's oldest non-profit theatres. Producing year-round seasons packed with plays and musicals, Duluth Playhouse also provides the community with year-round programming within our School of Performing Arts for youth and adults alike.

Godspell Jr. and Mean Girls High School Version are presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MITShows.com

