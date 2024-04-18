Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents the 2024 WHAT SHE SAID FESTIVAL

Running May 9 - 12 at The Lab, the 2024 What She Said Festival promises an evening of collaboration and exploration for theatre enthusiasts.
Duluth Playhouse Underground has announced the playwrights, directors, and performers featured in its annual new play festival.
“This year's theme of Undaunted brought in over 200 submissions from playwrights around the globe,” says Kendra Carlson, the festival director. “We had some passionate readers gleaning through the stories until we narrowed it to 20 finalists - these were sent to our directors who helped narrow to our final 6 plays - two of which are from Minnesota playwrights! The utility of the intimate venue The Lab will allow actors and audiences to really focus on the stories and words of the playwrights as they bring these tales of Undaunted women to life.”
Written by Robin Berl; Jessup, MD
Directed by Brittany Paasch
Featuring Tom Maloney, Karen Niedermier, Molly Stonesifer
A mother and father attend their adult daughter's art show. For an elephant.
Written by Marguerite Arbogast; Minneapolis, MN
Directed by Sarah Gardner
Featuring Elsa Persson, Karen Niedermier, Beth Schroeder
Magic gone awry allows three witches to be undaunted in pursuit of what they want.
Written by Naomi Brecht; Minneapolis, MN
Directed by Nicolle Sabatke-Orson
Featuring Cassandra Schwantz, Arielle Seibold
Two college students find themselves stranded in the dorm showers.
Written by Jillian Blevins; Rowley, MA
Directed by Carrie Mohn
Featuring Maryn Hakes, Katrina Pierson, Cassandra Schwantz
A reimagining of the Medusa myth.
Written by Maggie Gallant; Austin, TX
Directed by Paulina Jurzec
Featuring Sarah Gardner
Facing her fears, Molly sits alone with her seeing-eye dog in a park on a Saturday night.
Written by Kathryn Ryan; Bronx, NY
Directed by Sara Jane Baldwin
Featuring Cathy Berggren, Elsa Persson, Sara Vallie
A mother drives her daughter to meet her birth mother.
Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: www.duluthplayhouse.org/shows/what-she-said-2024-new-play-festival.
