Duluth Playhouse Presents THE GLASS MENAGERIE

A drama of great tenderness, charm, and beauty, The Glass Menagerie is an icon of the American theater. With poetic realism this momentous memory play gets a fresh take in the hands of director Anika Thompson.

"It's a privilege to be directing this heartbreaking show that examines the conflict between personal freedom and familial responsibility," said Thompson.

"Grounded in memory, our production explores the nature of memories -how they are formed and how they shift upon retelling. Each character's world is bound to their memories, and whether those are fantasy, truth, or illusion is up to the audience to decide."

Considered one of the most significant plays in modern theatrical history, The Glass Menagerie brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy-five years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and resonate with audiences around the world.

The compelling drama brings to life Amanda Wingfield, beautifully portrayed by Debra Buresh, as a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, masterfully played by Robert Lee, and her sweet, debilitatingly shy daughter, Laura, is poignantly performed by Kayla Schiltgen. Tom supports his mother and sister with a job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to find his sister a "gentleman caller" (played by Chris Ibarra) the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.

