Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Duluth Playhouse Presents THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Performances run February 3-12, 2023.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Duluth Playhouse Presents THE GLASS MENAGERIE

A drama of great tenderness, charm, and beauty, The Glass Menagerie is an icon of the American theater. With poetic realism this momentous memory play gets a fresh take in the hands of director Anika Thompson.

"It's a privilege to be directing this heartbreaking show that examines the conflict between personal freedom and familial responsibility," said Thompson.

"Grounded in memory, our production explores the nature of memories -how they are formed and how they shift upon retelling. Each character's world is bound to their memories, and whether those are fantasy, truth, or illusion is up to the audience to decide."

Considered one of the most significant plays in modern theatrical history, The Glass Menagerie brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention when it premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy-five years later, Williams' most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and resonate with audiences around the world.

The compelling drama brings to life Amanda Wingfield, beautifully portrayed by Debra Buresh, as a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, masterfully played by Robert Lee, and her sweet, debilitatingly shy daughter, Laura, is poignantly performed by Kayla Schiltgen. Tom supports his mother and sister with a job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to find his sister a "gentleman caller" (played by Chris Ibarra) the illusions that Tom, Amanda, and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Next up on the Main Stage season is Into the Woods, March 17-April 2, 2023. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org




Interview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM at HUGE Improv Theater Photo
Interview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM at HUGE Improv Theater
BIPOC Improv Jam at HUGE Improv Theater is to bring together Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color who may or may not know about improv to learn more about it and build community with each other. The jam is for all ages, free of charge, and there is absolutely no experience required.
Interview: QUINN TESSENTIAL of QUINN TESSENTIAL PRODUCTIONS at Forgotten Star Brewing Co. Photo
Interview: QUINN TESSENTIAL of QUINN TESSENTIAL PRODUCTIONS at Forgotten Star Brewing Co.
Quinn Tessential Productions will be returning to Forgotten Star Brewing Company for monthly shows on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from January-May 2023.
Jonathan Biss To Perform U.S. Premiere Of Brett Deans Piano Concerto With The Saint Paul C Photo
Jonathan Biss To Perform U.S. Premiere Of Brett Dean's Piano Concerto With The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, February 10-12
Jonathan Biss returns to the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra for three performances on February 10-12, playing the U.S. premiere of Brett Dean's Piano Concerto Gneixendorfer Musik – Eine Winterreise (Gneixendorf Music–A Winter's Journey) under conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.
SINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor Theatre Photo
SINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor Theatre
On March 3, 2023 Duluth Playhouse is inviting the community for a roaring good time of lighthearted competition in support of the Arts. This unforgettable night will feature a variety of local personalities living out their Broadway dreams on the NorShor stage.

More Hot Stories For You


SINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor TheatreSINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor Theatre
January 13, 2023

On March 3, 2023 Duluth Playhouse is inviting the community for a roaring good time of lighthearted competition in support of the Arts. This unforgettable night will feature a variety of local personalities living out their Broadway dreams on the NorShor stage.
Guthrie Theater Presents Pearl Cleage's BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKYGuthrie Theater Presents Pearl Cleage's BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
January 12, 2023

The Guthrie Theater today announced the cast and creative team for Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage, directed by Nicole A. Watson. Blues for an Alabama Sky will play January 28 – March 12, 2023, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.
Two Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYFTwo Local Teenagers Star In Six Points Theater's Presentation Of TRAYF
January 12, 2023

Two local teenagers are starring in TRAYF, Six Points Theater's latest production, running February 18 – March 12, 2023.  
New Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum SystemNew Play I WAS A STRANGER TOO Highlights Hope Amid Danger In Asylum System
January 10, 2023

'I Was A Stranger Too,' a new play by Cynthia L. Cooper and directed by Carolyn Levy, tells the stories of people who are seeking asylum and those who help them. The play will have four performances, Jan 26 -29, at The Neighborhood House (Wellstone Center) in St. Paul.
Generation Now Partnership Announces First Round Of CommissionsGeneration Now Partnership Announces First Round Of Commissions
January 9, 2023

As part of their landmark partnership, the five Generation Now theatres (Latino Theater Company, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Native Voices at the Autry, Penumbra, and Children's Theatre Company) have awarded their first round of commissions to four incredible projects.
share