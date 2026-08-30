Review: DEADBEAT TOUR 2026 at Target Center

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Tame Impala returned to Minneapolis on Friday night, bringing the Deadbeat Tour to Target Center for a packed night of music, lights, lasers, and plenty of psychedelic energy.

Dominic Fike opened the evening and was a great choice to get the night started. His music moves between alternative, pop, rock, and hip-hop, and his laid-back personality came through throughout his set. “Mona Lisa” and “Mama’s Boy” were among the songs that got some of the biggest reactions from the crowd.

By the time Tame Impala took the stage, Target Center was ready.

Kevin Parker and the band opened with “Apocalypse Dreams,” and from the beginning, it was clear that the production was going to be a huge part of the show. The stage was set up in the middle of the arena, giving the concert a completely different feel than the typical end-stage setup at Target Center.

The lighting rig above the stage was constantly changing throughout the night. There were lasers, smoke, video, strobes, and moments when the entire arena seemed to change along with the music. No matter where you were sitting, there was something happening around you.

“Borderline” was one of the first big crowd moments of the night, while “Elephant” brought out the heavier side of Tame Impala. Hearing that song live inside an arena was especially fun, with the guitar cutting through all of the electronic elements surrounding it.

One thing I enjoyed about the show was how easily the set moved between different periods of Tame Impala’s music. Newer songs including “Loser,” “Dracula,” “Afterthought,” and “Ethereal Connection” were mixed in alongside songs that longtime fans have been listening to for years.

Parker also didn't need to stop and talk between every song. For much of the night, one song simply flowed into the next, which worked with the overall feel of the concert. There were stretches where it felt less like watching individual performances and more like being dropped into one long Tame Impala experience.

“Feels Like We Only Go Backwards” was an obvious favorite. As soon as it started, you could hear people throughout Target Center singing along.

Then came “Let It Happen.”

It was easily one of my favorite moments of the night. The song already has such a natural build to it, but hearing it live with the lights, visuals, and confetti made it feel even bigger. It was one of those moments where everything happening onstage and around the arena came together.

The later part of the set included “Nangs,” “Yes I’m Changing,” and “Eventually.” “Eventually” was another highlight, especially hearing the crowd take over parts of the song.

Tame Impala closed the main set with “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” before returning for the encore.

Of course, “The Less I Know the Better” received one of the loudest reactions of the entire night. That bass line is recognizable almost immediately, and the crowd knew exactly what was coming. People were dancing on the floor, singing from their seats, and taking in the final stretch of the show.

What I appreciated most about Tame Impala at Target Center was that it didn't feel like they simply took a smaller concert and put it inside an arena. The show was designed for the space.

The stage placement, lighting, lasers, video, and sound all helped make the entire building part of the experience. Even with all of that production, Kevin Parker's music remained at the center of it.

Tame Impala has changed quite a bit over the years, moving from psychedelic rock further into pop and electronic music. Friday night's show embraced all of those sides.

It was weird, colorful, loud, danceable, and visually impressive — and it felt exactly like the kind of show Tame Impala should be putting on in 2026.

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