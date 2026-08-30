Review: A CELEBRATION OF MINNEAPOLIS SOUND at Grandstand Stage

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Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis came home to Minnesota Saturday night for a special show at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand celebrating their music, career and the Minneapolis Sound.

The two have a long history in Minnesota. Jam and Lewis met as teenagers in Minneapolis and went on to become members of The Time before building one of the most successful songwriting and producing partnerships in music. Over the years, they have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, but Minnesota has always remained an important part of their story.

Saturday's show brought together an impressive group of artists who have connections to Jam and Lewis and their music. Guests included Morris Day and Jerome Benton, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Jordan Knight, Yolanda Adams, Stokley, Ann Nesby and Sounds of Blackness, Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson.

Having Morris Day and Jerome Benton there was especially fitting considering their history together with The Time. Sounds of Blackness and Stokley also added to the Minnesota connections throughout the night.

The show was a good reminder of just how many recognizable songs Jam and Lewis have been involved with over the years. Their long list of hits includes Janet Jackson's "When I Think of You," "Miss You Much," "Escapade" and "That's the Way Love Goes," The Human League's "Human" and the S.O.S. Band's "Just Be Good to Me." Their work also includes music with New Edition, Johnny Gill, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Usher and many others.

Even people who may not immediately recognize Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis by name have probably heard plenty of their music.

The Minnesota connection was what made this particular show stand out. Jam and Lewis were part of an important era of music in Minneapolis that eventually reached far beyond the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis Sound became known around the world, and the two played a major role in that history.

It was also nice to see so many artists sharing the stage rather than having the night focus entirely on Jam and Lewis. With different performers appearing throughout the show, it felt like a celebration of the people and music that have been part of their journey.

After decades of writing, producing and performing music heard around the world, there was something special about seeing Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis back in Minnesota and headlining the State Fair Grandstand.

It was a fun night of familiar music, Minnesota connections and a well-deserved celebration of two people who have played an important role in music history.

For Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, there probably wasn't a better place to celebrate it than home.

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