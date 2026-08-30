Review: WEIRDER 2026 TOUR at Grandstand Stage

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“Weird Al” Yankovic at the Minnesota State Fair feels like a combination that was bound to happen.

On Friday, Aug. 28, Yankovic brought his Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, with Puddles Pity Party opening the night.

Weird Al has been making people laugh for more than 40 years, and seeing him live makes you realize how many of his songs have stuck around. At this point, songs like “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” and “Smells Like Nirvana” aren't just parodies people remember. They've become Weird Al songs.

He opened with “Tacky” before moving into “Mission Statement,” “Polkamania!” and “Everything You Know Is Wrong.” “One More Minute” was another early favorite, followed later by “Smells Like Nirvana” and “Dare to Be Stupid.”

One of the best parts of the show was the medley. Instead of performing every song in full, Weird Al packed pieces of “Party in the CIA,” “It's All About the Pentiums,” “My Bologna,” “Ricky,” “I Love Rocky Road,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Word Crimes,” “Canadian Idiot” and more into one stretch.

It was a lot, but that's also kind of the point.

There were plenty of songs for people who know more than just the hits, including “Skipper Dan,” “eBay” and “Stop Forwarding That Crap to Me.” Then came songs almost everyone seemed to recognize, especially “White & Nerdy” and “Amish Paradise.”

The thing about Weird Al that can sometimes get lost behind all of the jokes is that he and his band are really good musicians. The show jumps all over the place musically, and they make it look easy. The expanded band on this tour makes the whole thing sound even bigger.

Weird Al also still commits to the joke. Completely.

There are costume changes, videos, characters and plenty of ridiculous moments throughout the night. He could probably walk onstage, play the hits and still make most of the crowd happy, but that's never really been what a Weird Al concert is about.

It was also fun seeing the mix of people in the crowd. There were fans who have probably been listening to him since the '80s sitting near people who weren't even alive when some of these songs came out. Somehow everyone ends up laughing at the same jokes and singing the same songs.

Puddles Pity Party was a good match for the night. A giant sad clown singing before Weird Al sounds strange when you write it out, but at this show it made perfect sense.

And then there's the fact that this was happening at the Minnesota State Fair.

Weird Al is responsible for “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota,” so seeing him at the Great Minnesota Get-Together already had a little extra connection. Add in everything else that makes the State Fair wonderfully odd, and this was probably one of the most appropriate places for the Bigger & Weirder Tour to stop.

The encore eventually brought out “The Saga Begins” and “Yoda,” two songs that showed just how deeply Weird Al's music has become tied to pop culture.

That's probably the biggest takeaway from seeing Weird Al live in 2026. The songs he originally wrote to make fun of pop culture have become part of pop culture themselves.

More than four decades into his career, Weird Al is still Weird Al.

And judging by the crowd at the Minnesota State Fair, nobody wants that to change.

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