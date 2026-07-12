Review: DEREK HOUGH – SYMPHONY OF DANCE: ENCORE at State Theatre Minneapolis

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Derek Hough's Symphony of Dance: Encore at the State Theatre was an amazing show from beginning to end. It had everything—great dancing, live music, storytelling, humor, and a lot of heart.

Derek showed just how talented he is by not only dancing but singing live as well. Some of my favorite songs of the night were "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Twist and Shout," and "Singin' in the Rain," which was a wonderful tribute to his dance idol, Gene Kelly. You could really see Gene Kelly's influence in the choreography, and it was one of the highlights of the evening.

The costume changes were fun, with every outfit fitting the style of each number. The confetti during the show added to the excitement and made the performances even more memorable.

The eight backup dancers were incredibly talented and brought so much energy to every performance. The ensemble numbers were exciting to watch, and the duets were beautiful. It was also fun to find out that two of the dancers, Caleb and Ava, are Minnesota natives, which made the hometown crowd cheer even louder.

The live band was fantastic and added so much to the show. Derek shared stories throughout the performance that gave more meaning to the dances and made the evening feel personal.

One of the most touching moments was a dance Derek dedicated to his daughter. It was heartfelt and emotional. His tribute to Tina Turner was another standout, full of energy and a great way to honor such an iconic performer.

Derek also did a great job interacting with the audience, making everyone feel involved and adding a lot of fun to the night.

Overall, Symphony of Dance: Encore was an entertaining and memorable evening. Derek Hough continues to impress with his ability to dance, sing, and connect with the audience. If you have the chance to see this show, don't miss it.



Photo by Darren Lee