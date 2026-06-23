INDIGO GIRLS with LINDA PERRY to Perform at State Theatre in Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Indigo Girls will bring their latest tour to Minneapolis this fall for a one-night-only performance at the State Theatre. The Grammy-winning duo will perform on Wednesday, October 21 at 7 p.m. with special guest Linda Perry.

Presented by Hennepin Arts, the concert will feature Emily Saliers and Amy Ray, whose four-decade career has included 16 studio albums, more than 15 million records sold, and a devoted international following.

Since emerging from Atlanta's alternative music scene and releasing their breakthrough self-titled major label debut in 1989, Indigo Girls have become known for songs including "Closer to Fine" and "Kid Fears." Their self-titled album launched a run of six consecutive Gold and Platinum-certified releases and established the duo's signature blend of harmonies and socially conscious songwriting.

The group's most recent album, Look Long, reunited Saliers and Ray with a longtime group of collaborators and continues the musical approach that has defined much of their career.

Beyond their work as musicians, the pair have remained active advocates for causes including racial justice, reproductive rights, immigration reform, LGBTQ rights, education, Native American rights, and criminal justice reform.

Indigo Girls experienced renewed mainstream attention when "Closer to Fine" was prominently featured in Barbie. Their story was also chronicled in the documentary Indigo Girls: It's Only Life After All, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and later streamed on Netflix.

Joining the duo will be Linda Perry, the Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. Perry first rose to prominence as the lead singer of 4 Non Blondes before becoming one of the music industry's most influential songwriters and producers.

Over the course of her career, Perry has worked with artists including Pink, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears, Adele, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, and Miley Cyrus, among many others. More recently, she composed music for the documentaries Citizen Penn and Kid 90.

Known for transforming concert audiences into communal singalongs, Indigo Girls continue to attract generations of fans while remaining a powerful presence in contemporary music.

Indigo Girls with Special Guest Linda Perry

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: State Theatre

Tickets On Sale: Friday, June 26, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Tickets will be available through the State Theatre box office and through Hennepin Arts.

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...