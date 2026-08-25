Video: INDECENT Behind the Scenes at Theater Latté Da

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Theater Latté Da posted a behind-the-scenes video giving audiences a glimpse into its staging of INDECENT, the Paula Vogel play now running at the company's Ritz Theater home in Minneapolis. The clip offers a preview of the production's atmosphere ahead of the show's run, which continues through October 18.

INDECENT is inspired by the true story of Sholem Asch's Yiddish drama God of Vengeance and the obscenity trial that followed its 1923 debut. Vogel's play, described in the production's own materials as a play about a play, follows a troupe of artists determined to bring the controversial work to the stage even as it puts them at risk. The production features a score and original music by Lisa Gutkin and Aaron Halva, giving the piece its klezmer-infused sound, and the story's themes touch on censorship, nationalism and the policing of queer love.

The Minneapolis production is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, with music direction by Spencer Chandler and movement direction by Emily Michaels King. INDECENT opens Theater Latté Da's 2026/27 season, following the company's staging of the Sondheim-Lapine musical PASSION earlier in the year.

The production is supported in part by production partner Rita Olk and by sponsorship from the PFund Foundation, according to the show's listing.

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