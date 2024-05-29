Comedian Sal Vulcano Brings His EVERYTHING'S FINE Tour To Minneapolis This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Sal Vulcano is bringing his Everything's Fine Tour to Minneapolis for one night only at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. The State Island native is best known for creating and starring in truTV's long-running hit “Impractical Jokers.”

Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV's long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS. In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting "Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts. Sal's debut solo comedy special ‘Terrified' was released in May 2024 on YouTube.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State and Pantages — and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

