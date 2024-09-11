Collide Theatrical Presents BONNIE AND CLYDE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company will present Bonnie and Clyde at The Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis. The show will run Oct. 11-Nov. 3, 2024, Thurs-Sun (with one weekday matinee).

Notorious outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde come to life in this electrifying production told through Collide's entertaining blend of dance and popular music.

Discover the outrageous true story of two small town kids from Texas who were turned into legends by the American media. Bonnie and Clyde were a pair of daring bank robbers and fugitive lovers destined for a date with death. The mythology surrounding their story is part of American folklore, and it would be criminal to miss it!

Bonnie and Clyde features Jarod Boltjes (James Sewell Ballet), Samantha Watson (New York State Ballet), Patrick Jeffrey (Black Label Movement), and Megan Carver (The Ordway). Additional cast members include Henry Steele Dillon, Bella West, Emily Rose Phelan, Johanna Engebretson, Peter Hoffman, Bailey Renee Miller, and Mikayla Scherping.

The production will run for 4 weeks at The Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis. Directed by Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso, with additional choreography by Heather Brockman, Jarod Boltjes, Megan Carver, and Patrick Jeffrey.

Tickets:

Individual tickets available at Collidetheatrical.org or call 651-395-7903, ext. 701. For group discounts and questions, please email Grace@collidetheatrical.org. VIP: $60.00 (Includes reserved seating and a gift bag); Adult General Admission: $48.00; Seniors: $44.00 (age 65+); Under 18: $35.00; Under 18 VIP: $50.00

Comments