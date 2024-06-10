Children's Theatre Company Triple Threat Summer Intensive Presents World Premiere Musical THE GARDEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children’s Theatre Company has announced that the 2024 Triple Threat production will be the World Premiere Musical The Garden.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Hannah Bakke, The Garden will be directed by Emma Y. Lai, with choreography by Jack Morman, and music direction by Justin Church. More information is available at childrenstheatre.org/garden.

Students enrolled in the Triple Threat Summer Intensive spend the first half of their day in theatre arts training (classes in acting, movement, voice, and more) and the second half in rehearsal for the production. Past productions include Carrie, Rent, Be More Chill, and Head Over Heels. The students work with professional directors, professional designers, and other experienced theatre artists and practitioners. The focus is on process; students have the opportunity to hone their craft, dig deeper, and build their community.

About the Show

The Garden is the world’s first music venue, the genesis of honkytonks-an electric, cozy place where creation begins and woman finds her voice. It’s a story old as time, told through the lens of Eve’s self-discovery and resolve. This bluegrass, backwoods revival takes you on a journey of what it means to be imperfectly perfect.

“The Garden has always been at its core a ‘folk musical,’ which makes sense considering that I grew up playing in a family folk band,” said Hannah Bakke, bookwriter/composer/lyricist. “We covered classics from Peter, Paul & Mary, the Everly Brothers, and the Indigo Girls (to name a few favorites). I was constantly surrounded by musicians who emphasized storytelling, reinforcing the idea that creating music doesn’t have to require a high barrier to entry. You don’t need to be the best guitarist or have a flawless voice, because folk music isn’t about making a ‘perfect’ sound. Folk music is about telling stories and singing in community. I think something really transformative can happen when we encourage gritty, unique, ‘non-musical-theatre’ sounds in the musical theatre space. It’s an honor to work on this project with such a wonderful group of students, and I can’t wait to see them leave their mark on it. Audiences can expect an epic, boot-stomping, good time. It’s ‘Eden like you ain’t seen her before!’”

“I am so delighted to have the opportunity to bring The Garden to CTC,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, Director of Education at CTC. “This is a unique opportunity for young artist to be a part of new work and I’m thrilled that CTC can be that place for all our young artists to grow. This is an uplifting musical that challenges our ideas about women and the stories that have been told about us. I have always been a huge fan of Hanna Bakke and this project is a rare opportunity for me to see just how deeply talented she is.”

In addition to Emma Y. Lai, Jack Morman, and Justin Church, the creative team includes Dakota Blankenship (Costume Design), Nate Glewwe (Sound Design), and Kyia Britts (Lighting Design).

CTC’s Triple Threat production of The Garden will perform on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. All performances will take place on CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/tickets or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. All tickets are $25.

