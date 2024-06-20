Children's Theatre Company Names Tyler Susan Jennings And Davon Cochran As Performing Apprentices

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has named Tyler Susan Jennings and Davon Cochran as the Performing Apprentices for the 2024-2025 Season.



“I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Tyler and Davon as our newest performing apprentices for the 2024-2025 season,” said CTC Casting Director Raiyon Hunter. “Their exceptional talent and passion for theater shine brightly, and I have every confidence that they will bring remarkable energy and creativity to our productions.”



CTC’s Performing Apprentice Program is the is the nation’s leading apprentice program for emerging actors. The program offers a comprehensive opportunity for gifted young actors age 19 and older. PAs have the unique opportunity to perform on our stages alongside our resident Acting Company members, equity and non-equity actors, student actors, and locally, nationally and internationally renowned guest artists, who have included Itamar Moses, Philip Dawkins, Lisa Portes, Henry Godinez, Timothy Douglas, Eric Ting, Kia Corthron, Nilo Cruz, Naomi Iizuka, Lloyd Suh, Michael Mahler, Alan Schmuckler, Jerome Hairston, and Cheryl West, among others. PAs perform in named roles and as understudies, and take part in readings and workshops of new works. They participate in workshops on resumes, audition pieces, and techniques for monologues and songs. They also gain experience in other departments at the theatre to help grow their professional development. Performing Apprentices have gone on to prolific careers in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, New York, and other major theatre regions and in some cases, became CTC Acting Company members.



Davon Cochran is an actor, singer, dancer and recording artist from Philadelphia. He was raised predominantly in the Delaware County area just outside of Philly. He attended Penn Wood high school and would attend after school theater programs at the Kimmel Center playing roles like Usnavi and James Brown which birthed his love for theater. At the time he was already well versed in recording artistry as he was writing and recording songs with older artists in his neighborhood in 6th grade. As he explored his creative nature and talents his love for the craft only grew more and he started to get more training. He went to the University of The Arts pre college program and also attended conservatory at the Institute of American musical theater where he was granted a full scholarship to attend. He is now still producing music with amazing artists and friends and making strides in his acting career.



Brooklyn born and Georgia raised, Tyler Susan Jennings is an upcoming actress ready to take theater world by storm! Her love for the theater began in the 6th grade when she got her first ensemble role in the school’s Spring musical; Thoroughly Modern Millie. Deciding to turn her dreams into a reality, Tyler received her Bachelor of Arts in both Music and Theater Performance from Spelman College in 2021. During the summer of 2018, she studied the Meisner Technique at the Maggie Flannigan Studio in NYC. During her time in the Spelman drama department, she acted in two student short films as well as a principal role in a student directed production of Nilo Cruz’s Anna in the Tropics. After college she was an extra in the movie adaptation of the Tony Award©-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Tyler is excited to take to the Children’s Theatre Company stage as a Performance Apprentice for the 2024-2025 season. When not on the stage, Tyler enjoys baking for loved ones, reading a good book on her kindle, and playing tag with her two year old cat, Simon. She hopes to continue fostering her love of the arts for as long as she is granted.



CTC’s 2024-2025 Season of six productions featuring a world premiere play, Drawing Lessons; a new musical, Milo Imagines the World; the thrilling spectacle, MOYA by Zip Zap Circus from Cape Town, South Africa; the return of the smash hit holiday favorite Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; the Minnesota premiere of Manual Cinema’s Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster based on the beloved books by Mo Willems; and a CTC original production of Disney’s 3-time Tony Award®-nominated musical phenomenon Frozen.



Davon and Tyler’s specific roles within the 2024-2025 Season, as well as complete casting and creative team information, will be announced at a later date.



Full season subscriptions and renewals to the 2024-2025 Season are available now and can be purchased online at https://childrenstheatre.org/shows-and-tickets/subscribe-and-save/ or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400.



