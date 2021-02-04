Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Resumes THE MUSIC MAN

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is pleased to announce that tickets are on sale this week for Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN for performances from July 2 through December 31, 2021.

Guests holding prepaid tickets for postponed performances from last year were given first opportunity to rebook tickets during January. The box office is now open to sell tickets again.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has already successfully resumed its acclaimed concert series and performances of Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret at reduced capacity. In keeping with State of Minnesota guidelines, Brindisi's Pub has remained open for takeout and indoor (and outdoor patio) dining for much of the past year, also at reduced capacity. Also, Chanhassen DT Musical Theatre Camps for Kids & Teens are scheduled to run in-person sessions starting July 5.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres President and Artistic Director Michael Brindisi is thrilled to make this announcement, "The Music Man had only been open for a little more than a week last March, when things shut down. In the time since, we've put many safety measures in place and have learned a great deal; we can't wait to get to this next phase of reopening."

Brindisi renegotiated his contract with Music Theatre International (MTI), licensor of Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres was the last theatre in the country to gain rights to produce the show prior to the Broadway remount, starring Hugh Jackman, slated to open last October. Stated Brindisi, "Our contract only allowed us to run it through September 2020 just before it opened on Broadway. When MTI granted our request to run it through this December 31, we were ecstatic." Brindisi continued, "Theatres across the country have been dark for nearly a year. We've done our very best to shift in a difficult climate, but we are so ready to get back to what we do best, entertain our audiences - make them happy again."