Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Offers New Voice Training for Adults

CDT has teamed up with Michelle Barber to provide training in musical theatre singing techniques for adults. This new program is for those who want to improve their vocal chops and walk confidently into an audition room. Prospective participants will learn vocal exercises and techniques to strengthen their vocal instrument.

Barber will help participants understand how to best choose an audition song for their respective voice and range. A piano accompaniment recording will be provided to each participant. They will also create and receive a professionally edited audition tape for future auditions.

Michelle Barber has appeared in over 70 CDT productions. Most recently as Tanya in Mamma Mia! and Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn in The Music Man. Others include: Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (Louise), Hello, Dolly! (Dolly, Mrs. Molloy), and Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney). As the founder of CDT Musical Theatre Camp, which just finished its 29th season, Michelle is no stranger to theatre education. She is currently the director of CDT's summer Teen Intensive program where students who are serious about a future in musical theatre, receive professional training. Since 1994, she has also privately coached students out of her voice studio since 1994, with instructions based on Arthur Lessac's Kinesensic technique.

Musical Theatre Singing Techniques for Adults is for students aged 18 and older. Each four-week session is limited to five individuals. The virtual four-week course is available for $350 and the in-person sessions are available for $450. In-person sessions will be held at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) are required to enter CDT. Face shields will be provided and all safety precautions will be followed during in-person sessions. Interested persons may register online at ChanhassenDT.com or call the box office at 952-934-1525.

Mondays: In-Person Tuesdays: Virtual Wednesdays: In-Person

October 26 October 27 October 28

November 2 November 3 November 4

November 9 November 10 November 11

November 16 November 17 November 18

Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You