Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Announces 2021 Concert Series

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres has announced it will resume its live concerts and comedy shows beginning January 15 with an exciting new lineup to cheer and delight audiences, longing more than ever to get back to live entertainment experiences.

Last summer and late into the fall, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres was one of a handful of operations able to successfully present live concerts on its Main Stage and Stevie Ray's Comedy shows. While the occupancy requirement is stringent, it offers an option for guests to enjoy a rare evening out and gives CDT an opportunity to remain operational until its live theatre productions can also return. In addition, at significantly reduced capacity, they will safely be seating up to 150 people in the Main Dinner Theatre (usual occupancy is up to 600) with social distancing between parties in place. There are no additional mask requirements, but CDT will continue to emphasize the importance of mask wearing during the performance.

CDT was closed after Thanksgiving by state order. CDT President and Artistic Director Michael Brindisi stated, "Since that time we've been preparing to reopen and have put together a fantastic lineup of entertainment. Last summer we also invested in a state-of-the-art air filtration system and implemented many other safety protocols to our systems behind the scenes and in our lobby. We want their guests to be as safe as possible."

Brindisi and his team are extremely optimistic that at some point this year, even as early as this summer, Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN will return. He continued, "We just can't wait. We're already planning for that happy day, when our employees and actors will be back and our audiences can experience the thrills of live theatre under our roof again."

Ticket Prices: (prices listed per person)

Concert only: $40; Concert and dinner: $58

Stevie Ray's Comedy Show only: $28; show and dinner: $46

Stevie Ray'S COMEDY IMPROV

Location: The Fireside or Playhouse

Resumes performances every Friday and Saturday evening starting January 15

Dinner is served two hours prior.

CONCERT SERIES

Location: Main Theatre

Dinner is served two hours prior.

Event Title: Pamela McNeill's Rumours & Dreams - The Music of Fleetwood Mac

Date(s):

Friday, January 15 at 8:00pm

Saturday, January 16 at 8:00pm

Event Title: Free Fallin' - A Tribute to Tom Petty (name of band is Free Fallin')

Date(s):

Saturday, January 23 at 8:00pm

Event Title: The Soul of Daryl & John - A Night of Hall & Oates (Mick Sterling)

Date(s):

Sunday, January 24 at 7:00pm

Event Title: The Soul of Daryl & John - A Night of Hall & Oates (Mick Sterling)

Date(s):

Sunday, January 31 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Beautiful Vision - The Songs of Van Morrison (Mick Sterling)

Date(s):

Friday, February 5 at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 6 at 8:00pm

Event Title: 100 Years of Sinatra (The Andrew Walesch Big Band)

Date(s):

Friday, February 12 at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 13 at 8:00pm

Event Title: I Dig Peter, Paul & Mary - A Tribute (Michael Monroe and Friends)

Date(s):

Friday, February 19 at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 20 at 8:00pm

Event Title: The Music of Patsy Cline (Joyann Parker)

Date(s):

Sunday, February 21 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Takin' it to the Limit - A Tribute to the Eagles

(Fabulous Armadillos & Collective Unconscious)

Date(s):

Wednesday, February 24 at 8:00pm

Thursday, February 25 at 8:00pm

Friday, February 26 at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 27 at 8:00pm

Event Title: A Night of Wonder - The Music of Stevie Wonder

(Ginger Commodore & Friends)

Date(s):

Sunday, February 28 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Wild Angels - The Women of Rock, Pop & Country

(Pamela McNeill, Mary Jane Alm, Aimee Lee)

Date(s):

Friday, March 5 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 6 at 8:00pm

Event Title: From the King, For the King - The Gospel According to Elvis

(Mick Sterling & Friends)

Date(s):

Sunday, March 7 at 7:00pm

Event Title: 3 Stars Born (Cate Fierro & Friends)

Date(s):

Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00pm

Thursday, March 11 at 8:00pm

Event Title: Moonshadow - An Evening of Cat Stevens (Michael Monroe)

Date(s):

Friday, March 12 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 13 at 8:00pm

Event Title: Just Whitney (Beverly Savarin)

Date(s):

Sunday, March 14 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Xpedition - A Tribute to Journey with a Salute to Kansas & Foreigner

(Xpedition is the band)

Date(s):

Friday, March 19 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 20 at 8:00pm

Event Title: The Music of Patsy Cline (Joyann Parker)

Date(s):

Sunday, March 21 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Her Majesty's Royal Subjects - A Tribute to Queen

(Jonny James and the Hall of Fames & Friends)

Date(s):

Thursday, March 25 at 8:00pm

Friday, March 26 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 27 at 8:00pm

Event Title: The Night Before Easter - Music to Inspire You

(Gwen Matthews & Robert Robinson)

Date(s):

Saturday, April 3 at 8:00pm

Event Title: Forever Everly - A Tribute to the Everly Brothers

(Tim Frantzich, Paul Frantzich, Boyd & Aimee Lee)

Date(s):

Friday, April 9 at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 10 at 8:00pm

Event Title: You Know the Songs - A Grand Celebration of the Music of Barry Manilow

(Andre Venter & Friends)

Date(s):

Sunday, April 11 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Born to Run - A Celebration of Bruce Springsteen (Mick Sterling & Friends)

Date(s):

Friday, April 16 at 8:00pm

Saturday, April 17 at 8:00pm

Event Title: Memories - The Music of Barbra Streisand (Patty Peterson)

Date(s):

Sunday, April 18 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Hot Buttered Classic Soul (Ginger Commodore & Friends)

Date(s):

Sunday, April 25 at 7:00pm

Event Title: Church of Cash (that's name of the band)

Date(s):

Friday, April 30 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 1 at 8:00pm

Event Title: Rainy Days & Mondays - The Music of the Carpenters

(Aimee Lee & The Superstars)

Date(s):

Thursday, May 6 at 8:00pm

Friday, May 7 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 8 at 8:00pm

Event Title: You've Got a Friend - A James Taylor Tribute (Michael Monroe)

Date(s):

Friday, May 14 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 15 at 8:00pm

Event Title: From Barry - Vintage Pop Classics of the Bee Gees (Mick Sterling & Friends)

Date(s):

Thursday, May 20 at 8:00pm

Friday, May 21 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 22 at 8:00pm

Event Title: Transit Authority - A Tribute to Chicago (Transit Authority is the band)

Date(s):

Friday, May 28 at 8:00pm

Saturday, May 29 at 8:00pm