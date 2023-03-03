Celebrate St. Patrick's Day This Year with  KICKIN' IT IRISH at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year with "Kickin' It Irish!" Returning to the Main Stage by popular demand, "Kickin' It Irish" has become a Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' holiday tradition. Don't miss an evening of driving Irish tunes and percussive toe-tapping. Experience a fun Irish celebration for the entire family on Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' Main Stage on Monday, March 13 for one performance only!

Celebrate jaw-dropping talent led by Dublin native Cormac O' Se from the original company of Riverdance, and the O'Shea Irish Dancers, a lineup of 18 championship dancers from their acclaimed studio. "Kickin' It Irish" is a joy-filled Gaelic celebration highlighting traditional and contemporary Irish step-dancing and music featuring world-class musicians gifted in Irish bodhran, whistle, flute, fiddle, guitar, accordion, African djembe and song.

From the creators of "Get Up Your Irish" and "Celtic Holiday Hooley," do not miss a riveting performance of "Kickin It Irish" 2023! Tickets are very reasonably priced at $44 for adults and $20 for youths ages 4 -17. Dinner seating at 5:30pm; performance at 7:30pm. Add dinner for an additional cost of $20 per guest. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' chef will serve Corned Beef and Cabbage as an entrée choice, in addition to the standard dinner menu. Tickets still available, call Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' box office at 952-934-1525 or visit ChanhassenDT.com for tickets today!