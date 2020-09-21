CDT Takes Next Step To Reopening!

Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret Resumes Performances With Stevie & The Gang

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) and Stevie Ray's Improv Company are excited to announce the return of Stevie's Ray's Comedy Cabaret. Stevie Ray is joined by hilarious Minnesota Comedian Brett Williams and Music Director and Pianist, Matt Dorland to form Stevie & the Gang - The Funniest things in life are three.

Three of Minnesota's most beloved improv comedians are teaming up to bring laughter back to CDT! Shows feature audience-interactive improv, stand-up comedy and music. Not only is the seating distance safer, so is the comedy - no profanity and no politics. With everything going on in the world today, you owe it to yourself to have a night of fun. CDT has your health in mind, so you can relax and enjoy Stevie & the Gang.

Stevie & The Gang perform every Friday and Saturday night at 8pm in Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' Fireside Theatre to a reduced capacity audience of 25 percent. Tickets are $28 and dinner is available for just $15, served in a nearby dining room before the show.

"Stevie Ray's Improv Company has been partnering with the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres since 1993, and working with the CDT staff to bring comedy back to the Twin Cities has never felt better. With everything happening today, nothing is more important than the power of laughter, and there is no better place to do it than our home at the Chanhassen." says Stevie Ray, Stevie Ray's Co-Founder and Executive Director.

Performances resumed September 11, 2018 and are scheduled in the Fireside Theatre to optimize social distancing and safer spacing. To keep everyone safer the following guidelines and practices are in place:

Mask use is required in the theatre.

Social Distancing of at least 6 feet is required and guests are seated at least 6 feet from another party.

Spaces are regularly cleaned and sanitized.

High-efficiency air filtration has been installed.

To learn more please visit Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret at chanhassedt.com/stevierays.

Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You