Barn Theatre Announces Reopening Plans For This Summer

The Barn Theatre in Willmar has begun its reopening plans, Willmar Radio reports. This comes after Governor Walz has announced that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted by the end of May.

Barn Theatre Operations Manager Naomi Lindquist says they are excited to be able to open with a full house, which is about 220 people.

Board Member Lyle Mangen says the theatre plans to re-open in August with "A Comedy of Tenors." The rest of the schedule is yet to be determined.

Auditions for A Comedy of Tenors, directed by Tom Orth, are July 11th, and opening night will be August 11th. Tickets will go on sale July 20th.

Lindquist also says The Barn will be putting on a special two-night showing of Love Letters, directed by Jan Buzzeo, June 10th and 11th. Tickets go on sale May 25th.

