Ballet Co.Laboratory Presents THE WILD RUMPUS

The show will be performed by the upper-level students of The School of Ballet Co.Laboratory at Park Square Theatre from March 11-12, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023 Â 

Ballet Co.Laboratory's new ballet, The Wild Rumpus, explores the journey to understand the various bubbling emotions inside us all. This age-old quest has been the subject of countless books, but iconic children's book author Maurice Sendak may have found the best answer - imagination. The Wild Rumpus is inspired by Sendak's outrageously popular children's book, Where The Wild Things Are. This original ballet created by Ballet Co.Laboratory's 2023 Laboratory II Emerging Choreographer Hannah MacKenzie-Margulies will be performed by the upper-level students of The School of Ballet Co.Laboratory at Park Square Theatre from March 11-12, 2023.

For choreographer Hannah MacKenzie-Margulies, it is the validity that Sendak places in children's emotions that drove her interpretation and further development of the original story. "Most of us aren't good at talking about our feelings," MacKenzie-Margulies acknowledges, "and as a result, sometimes we act in ways that we wish we didn't." While the lead character Max is often seen as intentionally mischievous, MacKenzie-Margulies invites audiences to look closer as they follow Max's journey of self-exploration.

As an entry point to dance for young audiences, The Wild Rumpus will have a shortened performance time of 45-minutes with no intermission. Children will be captivated by vivid imagery and moments of audience participation. A pre-show "create your own Wild Thing" activity will also be held in the lobby to spark creativity from the moment they enter the lobby.

Although this ballet may seem geared primarily to younger patrons in topic and execution, The Wild Rumpus will have universal appeal for all ages. 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the Where the Wild Things Are, and this enduring publication brought to life on the stage will exude nostalgia and awaken the childlike playfulness that resides in all of us. In addition, musical choices ranging from traditional Jewish klezmer tunes to a touch of 60s-style surf rock give all patrons something to groove to.

Hannah MacKenzie-Margulies is excited to share in Ballet Co.Laboratory's mission to create new ballet works that are relatable to today's audiences. "I am most interested in creating art that gives audience members the opportunity to tap into their emotions in a unique way," MacKenzie-Margulies adds. Using the expansive language of imagination to help people read their emotions feels right in line with Sendak's original intentions for his readers. And who knows? Maybe along the way, we will discover there is something a little "wild" in all of us.

Tickets begin at $25 and are available for purchase online at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by calling the Ballet Co.Laboratory Box Office at 651.313.5967.

